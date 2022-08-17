Vibra (VBBR3): cash burn is seen as an “Achilles’ heel”, but the company talks about a one-off increase and possible dividends

Vibra (VBBR3) reported its results for the second quarter of 2022 on the night of this Monday (15) and analysts, for the most part, saw the results as strong and above expectations on the operational front, highlighting a profit margin before interest. , taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) higher than its rivals in the period.

However, the company’s working capital and cash burn were defined as the negative part of the document by banks and research.

“Vibra continued to outperform its peers in the second quarter, with an Ebitda margin [Ebitda sobre receita] of R$ 175 per cubic meter, better than the R$ 149 for Raízen and the R$ 134 for Ipiranga”, comments Credit Suisse, in a report.

The consolidated Ebitda of R$ 1.6 billion was 8% above the Swiss bank’s estimates.

According to the analysts, the strong fuel distribution margins are explained by the combination of two effects: the inventory gain in the quarter, due to the adjustments in domestic oil prices, together with the markets converging to import parity, while the supply of oil was cheaper for most of the quarter.

The distributor, in a conference call held this morning, confirmed that the commercial margin was driven, in part, by the effect of inventory. André Natal, the company’s financial director, also argued that these gains may even improve in the third quarter, despite noting that this is not a structural improvement in the sector.

“When players realize that there is a rise in prices, with a positive effect on inventory, a good part of this impacts the recomposition margin. What is now expected is that, as oil and diesel decline, as well as tax shifts, we will see better replacement margins than in the second quarter,” explained Natal.

Higher inventories brought spending on working capital

On the other hand, net income was below Bradesco BBI’s estimate, which was R$894 million, largely due to higher-than-expected fluctuations in non-cash financial expenses, linked to the variability of the Brazilian real and oil in the quarter. .

In terms of profitability, despite the higher capital employed, the return on invested capital (ROIC) reached 25%, compared to 17% in the first quarter and higher than Ultrapar’s 16% between April and June and Raízen’s 19% of 19%. .

“These ROIC numbers are now all adjusted for supplier financing to standardize capital employed for all three companies,” comments Bradesco BBI.

the team of research Morgan Stanley, still on this front, points out that cash flow was the Achilles heel of all fuel distributors – despite Vibra having done better in relative terms. “Consecutive fuel price increases, together with the need to operate with higher inventories due to the waiting time for imports, resulted in strong working capital pressure in the sector”, says Morgan report.

.The company reported negative free cash flow of R$921 million (excluding the acquisition of R$1.2 billion of an incremental stake in Comerc), which was the second largest cash burn on record. Even so, the company managed to sustain a positive free flow in the last 12 months of R$600 million, compared to a negative R$2.4 billion for Ultrapar (UGPA3) and a negative R$2 billion for Raízen (RAIZ4).

“For the sector, in general, we expect working capital pressures to be materially reversed in 3Q22 due to the drop in fuel prices, tax cuts and less need for companies to maintain high levels of inventory”, the analysts point out.

Bradesco BBI explains that performance was affected mainly due to the appreciation of inventories and receivables due to higher fuel prices.

In its conference call, the distributor confirmed that working capital had increased, but defended that, in large part, the expenses of this part were optional, motivating the search for greater caution.

“Of the R$ 3 billion in capital, almost half is linked to a decision to make a greater volume of stock, not just to price”, defended Natal. “For the next quarter, we understand that there is a downward trend in spending on working capital, from a drop in oil prices and with a possible decision, which is ours, to gradually reduce inventories”.

This initiative regarding inventories, generated by all the volatility of the world scenario and by risks in the fuel production chain, also reflected in the non-distribution of dividends – which could also change, according to Vibra, in the near future, in the event of a scenario improvement.

“If we retreat with working capital, with opening up space in this band, we will consider returning with the payouts. This year, as a precautionary measure, with working capital under pressure, we have so far chosen not to distribute. The best insurance, however, is one that you don’t have to use. In this case, we will gradually get rid of the inventories, transforming this into a reward for shareholders”, contextualized Natal.

Analysts maintained a positive long-term view for Vibra

Although the strong need for working capital in the period prevented better operating cash generation, Ativa Investimentos has a positive view of the company’s results, which still gained market share and added 59 posts in the period.

Morgan Stanley says the company looks well positioned to ride Brazil’s fuel consumption recovery at a high-margin point. In this way, it reiterates evaluation overweight (equivalent to purchase), with a target price of BRL 24, a upside (potential for appreciation) of 25.4% compared to the closing price on Monday of R$ 19.14.

Bradesco BBI points out that the fuel distribution industry should benefit from lower prices, in addition to having less political exposure. As a result, it recommends a purchase and a target price of BRL 34, an upside of 77.6%.

Credit Suisse reiterates its preference for Vibra over Ultrapar. “We see Vibra shares trading at a more attractive valuation, with a price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 11.5 in 2023 compared to Ultrapar shares trading at 16 PE in 2023.” , explains the bank. Credit maintains an outperform valuation (equivalent to the purchase) and a target price of R$ 25, with a potential for appreciation of 30.6%.

The company, on the operational front, also defends that it expects to see benefits from the tax cut, which should make the gas station sector more competitive and bring Vibra gains in market share – since tax evasion is a recurring problem.

In addition, the company expects to see effects from its efficiency-gaining measures, with the ABZ plan forecasting to reduce administrative costs by BRL 250 million in 2022, on an annual basis, and ultimately positively surf its new partnerships and acquisitions. .

“We hope our joint ventures be new avenues for growth, contributing 20% ​​of our Ebitda in 4 years, defended the CFO.

Vibra’s executive director, Wilson Ferreira Júnior, stated that the biggest challenge for the next president will be to consolidate the new initiatives. “These platforms, such as gas and electricity, are gradually growing, which allows us to dose capex. The challenge for my successor will obviously be to pass on the importance of these new fronts to the market and consolidate them”.

The third quarter, for the CEO, who leaves office soon and who already has two possible successors defined by the board, should continue with strong imports, since Brazil “has nothing in terms of growth in refining capacity”.

“Any growth that Brazil sees will be due to the entry of imported products. Any increase we have comes from the import capacity,” said Ferreira Jr. “We will maintain a strong level of imports, they are a relevant part, especially now, when there is a positive premium on this import”, added Natal, noting that Vibra Trading, another initiative of the distributor, was created to act on this front.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related