Video: Daughter of judge challenges military police in blitz: “Arrest me, p*”

Doctor Paula Gonçalves Carneiro, 34, was caught trying to force military police officers to “make a spot” for her to park her car in Ubá (MG). In the video, the woman, who is the daughter of Vilma Lúcia Gonçalves Carneiro, judge of the Family, Childhood and Youth Court of the city, appears with signs of drunkenness and introduces herself as the judge’s daughter. The information is from the Metrópoles portal and Band TV.

“I am the daughter of the judge of the Childhood and Youth Court. I just wanted a place to stop, no fuss,” says the woman. However, one of the soldiers replies that he is a policeman, not a flannel.

Annoyed with the refusal, the woman began to challenge them to arrest her. “Fuck, seriously? Are you kidding?” the woman said. “Are you in trouble, old man? Hold me, damn it, hold me, old man. Arrest me motherfucker, are you male or aren’t you?” she challenged.

A woman accompanying the doctor tries to contain her advance. “Wait, I’ll send a photo to Mom”, says the woman, before having her cell phone taken from her hand by the person who accompanied her.

The Metrópoles report contacted the Military Police of Minas Gerais, but so far has not received a response. The portal was also unable to locate the doctor who appears in the images.