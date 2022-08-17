VIDEO: student shows solution to climb hills in Ouro Preto – Gerais

The idea of ​​bringing the unicycle to the historic city was due to the ease of transportation and the size of the equipment. (photo: Publication/Personal Archive) An unusual fact caught the attention of tourists and residents of Ouro Preto, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais, and amused the internet this weekend. A recent resident of the historic city found a different way to climb the breathtaking slopes.

In one video, the student from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP) appears riding up a street on an electric unicycle carrying two mattresses, reason enough for several comments and jokes.

“Ouro Preto is not for amateurs. It’s good that if the mattress falls it already cushions, that balance I need in life. A new toy arrives in the countryside, that’s the only way to withstand these slopes” said netizens on social networks.

Unicyclist Lucas Caetano says that he has been living in a student republic in Ouro Preto for three weeks and, on Friday (12/8), he went to help receive tourists who would be staying in the republic. “I moved seven mattresses to the republic and used the unicycle to speed up the ascent of Rua do Pilar”.

After the episode, the unicyclist says that he became an attraction in the Historic Center. He says that on the street where the republic is located, people stop to see the skills of the student on top of the wheel.

“More than entertaining people with this funny way of using the unicycle, this was the way I found for them to get to know the electric modal and see how practical it is”, he says.

Mobility

The idea of ​​bringing the unicycle to the historic city was due to the ease of transportation, the size of the equipment and savings in the pocket. The student said that he lives in Ouro Preto and is studying economics at the UFOP campus in Mariana, a distance of 13 kilometers, and saw the unicycle as the best transport solution.

“With public transport, this trip would take 40 minutes, with the unicycle it takes 20 minutes. For my safety, I only drive in places where the maximum speed is 60 kilometers and in places with adequate shoulder and in the pilot on rainy days”.

Caetano says that his presence on the city’s streets, in addition to entertaining people through curiosity, can raise the discussion about urban mobility. The use of a vehicle that looks more like an object that came from the future is already part of everyday life in cities like So Paulo, Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro.

“I’m part of a group called Monoturismo, a ride on electric unicycles through several cities in the country and, now that I’m living in Ouro Preto, I intend to bring the ride here, who knows, maybe we’ll have more fans and, in this way, show that we have other transport alternatives in the city, he concludes”.