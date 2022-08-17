Wall of mansion of model married to 8 women is spray-painted: ‘Family of the devil’

After going viral on the internet for living with eight women, model and digital influencer Arthur Urso used social media this Tuesday, 16, to vent. He said that the property he is building, in which he calls it the “mansion of free love”, in João Pessoa, capital of Paraíba, was spray-painted. The phrase written on the wall calls the residents “family of the devil” and orders them to move out.

“Today was a sad day, after waking up and opening the door for the construction team, they gave me the news that the mansion’s wall was spray-painted! I’ll find out who did this and I’ll take the appropriate measures. build a home for me and my wives. We just want to live in peace! We consider every form of love fair,” he wrote on Instagram.

The mansion is on a plot of 700 square meters and has recently started to be renovated. Urso’s goal is to build the property along the lines of the “Playboy mansion”, conceived by the creator of the men’s magazine, Hugh Hefner.

“Only the decorative part and the sound will cost R$ 1 million. This does not include the structure”, told the model to the Extra newspaper.

Arthur Urso is married to Luana Kazaki, but the two made the decision to increase the number of people in the relationship. According to the influencer, he asked for the hand of the other women, who accepted and performed a symbolic marriage. The aim was to celebrate “free love” and stand against monogamy.