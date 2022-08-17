Want to go back to work? Oceânica has opportunities for ROV Trainee, boilermaker, sailor, electrician, deck boy and some other job openings being offered for Rio de Janeiro

Photo: Oceanica

Oceânica is recruiting technicians, auxiliaries, electricians, sailor and ROV Trainee to compose its staff. Some opportunities are to work in the onshore sector, but all job openings are for those residing in Rio de Janeiro, Macaé or Rio das Ostras.

For this Tuesday, (16/08), the Brazilian company Oceânica has several job openings being offered for the position of analyst, boilermaker, engineer, technicians and ROV Trainee. Including, some of them to work in the onshore sector and others, exclusive for PCD. The selection processes are already in progress and to participate, candidates must have the necessary profile and know how to perform the function correctly. The cities covered are: Macaé, Rio de Janeiro and Rio das Ostras. Thus, if you live in any of these municipalities, be sure to participate and compete for one of these opportunities.

Find out what positions are being offered by Oceânica Engenharia e Consultoria Submarina to work in Rio de Janeiro

The positions that are currently undergoing selection processes can be checked below. From now on, we inform all interested parties that CPG – Click Petróleo e Gás does not receive CVs or participate directly in recruitment. We only help to publicize the opportunities. Check out:

International Logistics Analyst — Rio de Janeiro

Project Analyst — Macaé

Full Financial Assistant — Rio de Janeiro

Administrative assistant — PCD — Rio das Ostras

IT Assistant — Rio de Janeiro

Boilermaker — onshore — Rio das Ostras

Vessel Cook — Rio das Ostras

Marine Electrician — Rio das Ostras

Project Engineer — Macaé

Machine sailor — Rio das Ostras

Deck Boy — Rio das Ostras

Nautical Officer | DPO — Rio das Ostras

Deputy Chief of Engines — Rio das Ostras

ROV Supervisor — Rio das Ostras

Taifeiro — Rio das Ostras

Planning technician — Onshore — Rio das Ostras

Occupational Safety Technician — Onshore — Rio das Ostras

In addition to these job openings, Oceânica is also looking for professionals to act as an ROV Trainee. Where candidates who pass the selection process must assist in the execution of all operations involving the ROV system.

To be able to compete in this process, the candidate must reside in Macaé, Rio das Ostras or nearby. Must have completed technical course, CFT up to date, intermediate notions of electrical and English, as it will be tested.

How to apply and participate in the selection processes available at the company?

As there are several job vacancies being offered, each one has its prerequisites and, therefore, the profile of each professional ends up varying. In this way, Oceânica has a detailed description of the items needed to be able to participate in the selection processes on its opportunities website.

So just click on this link HERE and you will be redirected to the job vacancy portal. Select the desired position, read all the details and requirements carefully and once everything is set up, just make your application and wait for the result to be positive.

The link provided will serve both the positions mentioned above and the ROV Trainee. In advance, we wish all professionals good luck!