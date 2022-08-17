‘We are not evil’, says father of psychic at the time of arrest | Rio de Janeiro



Slavko, father of psychic, even told agents that they are not evil – Reproduction

Published 08/16/2022 17:49

Rio – Seer Diana Rosa Stanesco and her father, Slavko Vuletic, were arrested this Tuesday, 16, in Saquarema, in the Lagos Region. On video, provided by the Civil Police, the agents arrive at a house, on a dirt floor, and enter through the garage. Slavko even said “we are not evil, we try to be good people as much as possible”.