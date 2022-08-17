‘We are not evil’, says father of psychic at the time of arrest | Rio de Janeiro

Slavko, father of psychic, even told agents that they are not evilreproduction
Rio – Seer Diana Rosa Stanesco and her father, Slavko Vuletic, were arrested this Tuesday, 16, in Saquarema, in the Lagos Region. On video, provided by the Civil Police, the agents arrive at a house, on a dirt floor, and enter through the garage. Slavko even said “we are not evil, we try to be good people as much as possible”.
Diana was holding a baby on her lap at the time of the arrest and responds to the police that she was just looking for a pair of pants to wear. Still on video, Slavko says that “there are deviations, for sure, deviations of conduct”, explaining that he is not “evil”, gesturing as if asking the agents to calm down. “We try to be as good as possible, although there are deviations, of course,” he said.
Diana and Slavko have been on the run since last Wednesday, 10, and are accused of being part of a gang that stole around R$725 million between works of art, jewelry and money from an elderly woman in the South Zone of Rio.