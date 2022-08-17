‘We gave the squad even more muscle’

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Flamengo’s VP of football justified the deal frustrated by Oscar and took stock of the club’s window this second semester

O Flamengo failed to reach an agreement to close the contracting of Oscar. With the transfer window closing this past Monday (15), the club did not get the deal in time, and even the midfielder himself expressed himself through social networks.

In an exclusive interview with ESPNthe vice president of football at the red-black, Marcos Brazopened the game about the frustrated negotiation with the 30-year-old player, who still has a contract with the Shanghai Portfrom China, and said why the deal did not go as expected by the red-black fans, who were waiting for the ex-Chelsea, Sao Paulo and International.

“We also have to respect the position of other clubs. I think it’s easy, the Chinese (Shanghai Port) didn’t want to release the player, if they’re right or wrong, it’s their position, and that position has to be respected. That’s what happened,” he started by saying.

“I always made it clear, we were always honest, we didn’t have any kind of negotiation with the Chinese, we never had that.. What we had was a plan, a strategy to bring this player, who was, at first, he came to train at Flamengo, we adjusted and fixed it in the best possible way. But to be clear, he had nothing directed together with the Chinese club, no settling in terms of values, absolutely nothing,” he continued.

“What I had was, along with the player’s staff, the possibility of him arriving, training somewhere. There is another position, which is my analysis, I think that a player of his size, who at 30 years of age does not have an injury that is a very big problem, who is not injured, is not suspended for any type of doping or any other violations, I think, for obvious reasons, I could be at some club to be active, and that would be good for the Chinese club as well when this year’s contract expires.”

Finally, Braz took stock of Flamengo’s transfer window this second semester and said that, in his opinion, it is not fair to focus only on Oscar, a signing that did not go ahead, when in fact, the Rio club also brought other big names. to strengthen your squad.

“I think it’s not fair to Flamengo to just talk about Oscar, the window, I think Flamengo worked well in the departure of players, important players who spent time here. Flamengo worked well on the players who entered. I always say, the beginning of our window was Dorival Jr. with its technical commission, we brought Pablo, Everton Cebolinha, Pulgar, (Guillermo) Varela, I think we gave this cast even more muscle, which is a very strong cast“, finished.