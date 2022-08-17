‘We’ve been here for 47 years and one sentence won’t change everything’

About to complete a year ahead of the Carrefour Brazil, Stéphane Maquaire, group CEOsaid to Estadão that the company believes in the ability to grow activities in Brazil and that “it is not a phrase that will change everything”. The question came after the Economy minister, Paulo Guedes, to have said, last week to an audience of businessmen in Brasília, that France was irrelevant to Brazil. The minister said, as reported by the Estadãowhat would “turn on the f… if” for the Country.

“With the relevance we have, we cannot do anything because one person said something”, summarized the executive. after the purchase of Big Groupin March 2021, by BRL 7.5 billion, Carrefour became the largest private employer in the country. Has 150 thousand employeesmore than in Francealmost a quarter of the national retail of food and more than a thousand points of sale.

The turbulent scenario on account of october elections also does not affect the plans of the French company that has been in the country for 47 years. “We will continue to serve our customers whatever the decision of the Brazilian people may be”, said the executive. The plan is to repeat investments of a little less than R$2 billion in 2023 and focus on the opening of 20 new cash and carry stores under the banner. Atacadão and in neighborhood stores expresswhich he does not reveal how many there will be.

Egress from the group’s subsidiary in Argentina, he took office with two missions: to accelerate the company’s digital transformation and to integrate with Big. Below are the main excerpts from the interview.

What is your management focus?

make happen to integration with Big, of the people, of the market. But, at the same time, we have to organize ourselves to deliver the best customer service, with a much longer journey. accelerated to digital. When we talk about integration, there are 40 thousand more employees within Carrefour, the largest private employer in the country, with 150 thousand employees. For that, we have to have clear organization, strong communication to create a new culture. At the same time, we have to integrate 374 Big stores, which 124 will be converted. We also have to work on synergies. We announce to the market that we have at least BRL 2 billion in synergies that we want to deliver by 2025. We want the integration of the Big to not get in the way of digital acceleration.

How is Big’s integration going?

It is complete in terms of organizational leadership. We present how we want to work. We are now working on store conversions and synergy conversions. We started in June and we have 124 stores to convert in various formats: Big hypermarket for Atacadão, for Carrefour hypermarket or Sam’s Club. The new format for us is Sam’s Club. already the stores Maxxi will be converted into Atacadão. This takes time. We are working on the first conversions and we have announced 18 months to convert 124 stores. We started and we are doing very well. When we convert a store, we need two to three years to reach the sales level of the new format.

Stéphane Maquaire, CEO of Grupo Carrefour, took over the company in September last year to integrate with Big and accelerate digital transformation Photograph: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

How is digital acceleration?

From the classic model of CD (distribution center) to deliver to customers, we changed to have the order preparation inside the stores. Since March, 100 hypermarket and supermarket stores and some Express stores have been preparing orders for customers. As a result, we are able to deliver on the same day. We also have the digitization of Atacadão. We are growing.

What is the share of e-commerce in sales?

Today it is 4%. The goal is to reach double digits in 2026.

In the coming months, will Carrefour have as a priority which store format, given the increase in inflation?

Let’s keep growing Atacadão and also neighborhood store. 47 Big stores will become hypermarkets. We are still evaluating the potential of this Sam’s Club format, where customers are members. Let’s convert seven Big stores to this format. Let’s get to 54 and then we want to grow.

How is Carrefour dealing with inflation?

We are pulling our products private label, showing that there is a possibility for our customers to buy cheaper in our stores. We also have products with smaller packaging to cater to customers who buy less and more often. We are negotiating with suppliers to control the inflation of supplies and acting in all sectors to have a better price positioning. When we released the results for the first quarter, we showed that we lowered the margin to follow the curve of increase in inflation. From November of last year to January of this year, we implemented the strategy of frozen prices for our private label.

How much does private label sales represent?

It represents 20%. These are small initiatives to face this situation of high prices in the country.

What is the scenario for the second half?

O Brazil aid gives the possibility for people to buy food. We have the possibility of maintaining the growth registered in the first half of the year. I can’t say much more.

At the same time that there is a larger Auxílio Brasil, of R$ 600, the interest rate has gone up a lot…

But as there is a Bank within Carrefour Brasil, we have the opportunity to support the financed sale, in three interest-free installments.

How does Carrefour view the statement by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, made last week to an audience of businessmen in Brasília, that France is irrelevant to Brazil?

Face the positive conditions that the country has. We will continue to invest in the country through the opening of stores, growth in digital. That’s all that Carrefour France has for Brazil. The gates are open.

Does this statement change the investment plan?

We’ve been here for 47 years and it’s not a sentence that will change everything. We believe in the ability to grow activities in Brazil yesterday, today and tomorrow. With the relevance we have, we can’t do anything because one person said something.

How much will the company invest this year and in 2023 and how many stores will it open?

This year we will open 20 Atacadão stores, apart from conversions. Of the 124 stores to be converted, 70 will be Atacadão. We will open 20 Atacadão stores next year. Of the R$ 2.1 billion in conversions, we will probably maintain the level of investments, I cannot say how much. We normally invest a little less than R$2 billion.

like mr. see the electoral scene?

We will continue to serve our customers, whatever the decision of the Brazilian people. We follow our path, whatever happens, with the aim of growing.

How does the matrix look at the electoral scenario, the uncertainties and attacks on democracy?

I think the world is going through these kinds of directions. At Francewe had the yellow coats (movement that started against rising fuel prices and expanded to broader social dissatisfaction) it is us United States we had the episode in January 2021 (capitol invasion).