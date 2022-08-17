We’ve seen it! Check out our first impressions of the series

O Omelet watched the first four episodes of She-Hulknew series of Disney+ that introduces Tatiana Maslany and his Jennifer Walters at MCU. Until the release arrives, scheduled for this Thursday (18), check out what we think without spoilers below:

In She-HulkMaslany, known for Orphan Blackis the protagonist, and Mark Ruffalo returns to live the Hulk in production. Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) and Tim Rothwho played the villain Abominable in The incredible Hulk (2008), are also in the plot. The villain rank gets Jameela Jamilwho plays Titania in the series.

The Disney+ series has Kat Coiro as director and executive producer. With great television background, the filmmaker directed episodes of great series such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Dial Friend To Kill.

