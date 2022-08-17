WeWork Founder’s New Company Raises $350 Million

The new venture of Adam Neumann, founder of WeWork, is already a success. At least from an investor’s point of view.

His new proptech, Flow, has raised $350 million from Andreessen Horowitz, one of the world’s biggest venture capital funds that has already put money into companies like Airbnb and Facebook.

This would be, according to The New York Times, the fund’s largest single check in a single round and takes Flow’s valuation to unicorn level, with a market value of more than $1 billion, even before its launch. which should happen in 2023.

In addition to financial support, having the support of one of the largest venture capital funds has subjective importance for the entrepreneur who was portrayed as an eccentric leader, responsible for the downfall of the company he founded.

In announcing the investment, Marc Andreessen of the VC fund wrote that the United States has a serious housing problem, with a structural shortage of homes for sale pushing prices up, which could be addressed with the solution presented by Neumann. “Adam is a visionary leader who has revolutionized the second largest asset class in the world, commercial real estate, bringing a community and a brand to an industry where none of this has existed before,” wrote Andreessen, who recalled Neumann’s story at the helm of WeWork. and said that despite all the coverage of the events, the fact that a single person fundamentally redesigned the office experience is often underestimated.

“We love seeing founders build on their past success, growing from lessons learned. For Adam, the successes and lessons are many and we are excited to be on this journey with him and his colleagues to build the future of housing.”

Andreessen said it’s only natural that Neumann’s first endeavor after WeWork is about connecting people in physical spaces, building communities where people spend most of their lives: their homes. “The residential real estate market, the largest asset class in the world, is poised for this shift,” she wrote.

The History of WeWork

Neumann had a fall as fast (and spectacular) as his rise. The entrepreneur became known for his string of controversies while running WeWork, which he founded in 2010.

There are reports, for example, of his mania for going barefoot, sharing marijuana and tequila and forbidding his employees to eat meat. All of this began to surface in 2019, when the company, then valued at $47 billion, attempted an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO prospectus included financial metrics that cast doubt on the viability of the business and information that exposed the founder’s conflicts of interest and mismanagement. In the same year, he left the command of the company – which was taken over by the Japanese telecommunications conglomerate SoftBank.

Some of these stories had already been printed in books, told in reports and narrated in podcasts, but they also became an Apple TV miniseries, WeCrashed.

