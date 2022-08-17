WHO: Brazil experiences “worrying” trend with monkeypox – 08/17/2022

Brazil is already in fifth place among the countries that register cases of monkeypox contamination and the trend worries the WHO (World Health Organization). At a press conference on Wednesday in Geneva, the agency urged the government to take steps to inform the public about the risks.

Rosamund Lewis, WHO representative for the topic, confirmed that Brazil is one of the places that draws attention due to the expansion in the number of infected people. According to her, there are 35,000 confirmed cases in 92 countries around the world.

“It is important that there is a strong response, with information, action and evidence,” he said. The WHO declared monkeypox an international emergency. But internally, the agency is concerned that many governments have chosen not to put in place sufficient measures to deal with the new health crisis.

The US leads the way, with 11,100 confirmed cases, against 5,700 in Spain, 3,100 in Germany, 3,000 in the UK and 2,893 in Brazil.

“Several countries show worrying trends and Brazil is one of them”, said the WHO representative. “The number of cases continues to rise and it is important that all measures are implemented and that individuals are informed that they need to protect themselves,” she explained.

Nodding to the fact that the WHO regional and country offices are willing to help, the representative indicated that it is “important for Brazil to have a strong response in terms of information”.

“People who are at risk in Brazil, as elsewhere, need the information they need to protect themselves by knowing which activists put them at risk,” he said.

She further recommended that the government engage with affected communities and groups and collect evidence. “This is what is critical at this time for Brazil while countermeasures are being worked on,” she added.

Mike Ryan, WHO’s director of operations, urged “all governments” to take the health crisis seriously.

On August 4, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told CNN Brasil that, for the time being, he would not declare a public health emergency. On August 15, the head of the portfolio repeated the same position.

According to him, to declare a public health emergency, criteria must be met. “USA and Australia were the only ones that recognized it. So far I have not received a technical request from the area to consider or not the edition of an ordinance. Now I ask: let’s suppose that I recognized it today, what would change?”, questioned Queiroga.

Last week, however, the National Council of Health Secretaries asked the government to declare an emergency in the country.