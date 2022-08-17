Who is Arthur Bear? Meet the influencer who is ‘married’ to eight women

Model and influencer Arthur is married to eight women Photo: Instagram/@arthurourso

The name of Arthur Bear won the news pages after having the wall of your residence spray-painted. The influencer, who recently moved to João Pessoaat Paraíba published on his social networks that on Monday morning, the 15th, he woke up with the wall of the “free love mansion”, as he calls his house, vandalized. Slogans like: “demon family, you’re not welcome, go away!” were spray-painted on the walls of the property that is being renovated for Arthur to live with the eight women.

The paraibano gained the spotlight at the end of last year. The model and influencer became famous for having ‘married’ nine women in a joint ceremony. originally married to Luana KazakiArthur always defended concepts such as the free love it’s the polyamory. The influencer and the first woman were regulars of swing housesa place with open spaces where couples exchange for sexual or voyeurism, which is the observation of all the intimate movement that happens in the place. It was then that the couple decided to open the relationship and increase the number of people in the union. One of Arthur’s wives, however, did not adapt to the influencer’s lifestyle and ended up leaving the house where she lived with her ex-husband’s other companions.

Arthur Urso is married to Luana Kazaki, but the two made the decision to increase the number of people in the relationship. Photo: Instagram/@arthurourso

The model is also defined as a “cuckold”, designation for a man who feels pleasure in being betrayed and seeing his wife, partner or girlfriend having sex with other men. Luana is also adept at the same practice. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple opened an account on OnlyFans, paid social network that provides adult content, to produce erotic material and give sexual tips to couples. In an interview with the program superpop, Arthur revealed that he makes around R$ 350 thousand reais per month on the platform. “A part of our work is teaching swing. Our goal is to inspire everyone to try it. I think people are starting to stop worrying about whether the practice is taboo or not, and they are giving in”, comments Arthur in an interview with the website. Extra.

Despite already having eight women, who live in the same house with the man from Paraíba, Arthur expressed his desire to have ten companions. The average family spending is R$70,000 per month, according to the model.

The influencer confessed that at the beginning of the relationship he had a schedule to be with each woman, which made relationships very mechanical, according to the Paraibano. With a little adaptation and patience Arthur adopted spontaneity as a method and lets relationships occur voluntarily.