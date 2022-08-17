Who is the former Globo actress accused of falsifying certificates and taking R$ 10 million from her husband

She is accused by the Public Ministry of São Paulo of deceiving the Justice with falsified medical certificates from her husband.

247 – Suzy Camacho, who played Rosinha in Brega & Chique (1987), is accused by the São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office of deceiving the Justice with falsified medical certificates from her husband, Farid Curi, to keep his fortune of R$ 10 million. She would have eluded experts and omitted that her statements would be used as proof of the businessman’s mental capacity. The former actress denies it. The report is from the TV news portal.

The children of the businessman, one of the partners in a supermarket chain, claimed in 2020 that their father’s health was deteriorating and asked for the release of funds, which at that time had already been requested by Suzy, to be blocked. The former artist, however, managed to reverse the process and kept the money.

Columnist Rogério Gentile, from UOL, had access to the documents in which the testimony of one of the doctors was described. He told the woman that Farid had dementia, among other problems with memory and cognition, but it would be impossible for an expert to show that “he had an aptitude for the acts of civilian life.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office declares that the health professional failed to include in the medical certificates information that would be harmful to the process. Rubens de Oliveira, lawyer for Farid’s children, told the columnist that “the family trusts justice.” Suzy’s defense accuses the heirs of instigating the legal fight for “financial dispute”.

Suzy and Curi got married in 2013. In 2020, he had two cardiac arrests and was hospitalized at Hospital Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo. A Psychology graduate, she participated in the Revista da Cidade program, in the Gazeta, as a health specialist. The former interpreter has already made an analysis of the profile of Guilherme de Pádua and also of the children of Gugu.

Her last work as an actress was a participation in As Aventuras de Poliana (2018), on SBT, playing herself. A muse of the 1970s, Suzy made soap operas on the defunct TV Tupi (1950-1980), Record, and Globo. His roles in The Blue Beard (1974), The Journey (1975) and The Prophet (1977) are marked on his resume.

