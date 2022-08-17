WHO reaffirms that monkeypox situation in Brazil is ‘worrying’

Fourth country in the world in number of confirmed cases of monkey pox (monkeypox)Brazil continues to be viewed by the WHO (World Health Organization) with concern.

“Of the countries that have a tendency of concern, Brazil is one of them. It is important that all available health interventions are carried out and that individuals receive the information to protect themselves”, said in a press conference the technical leader for fighting the disease. at WHO, Rosamund Lewis, this Wednesday (17).

Three weeks ago, the organization had already expressed the same concern. At the time, there were about 800 cases of the disease here.

Brazil is the fourth country in the world in number of infected and represents 8.2% of all cases reported globally: 3,184, out of 34,700.

Ahead are: Germany (3,213), Spain (5,938) and the United States (12,689).





Rosamund also said that cases outside the group of men who have sex with men are already being observed.

“We are seeing sporadic cases in men who are not gay or bisexual, who say they are heterosexual. We also see the disease appear in women who have a greater number of sexual partners, and sometimes in children and adolescents between 15 and 17 who are starting sexual activities.”

There are cases of young children infected with the monkeypox virus. These are possibly by transmission in the home environment.

“Anyone who is in close contact with a person with monkeypox can be exposed, whether in the home environment or in the work environment,” added the expert.

Sexual contact is reported as one of the ways in which the disease has been spreading most rapidly, but it is not the only means of infection.

Monkeypox is transmitted by any skin or mucosal contact with a person who has lesions. It is possible to take hugs and kisses, for example.





‘Vaccine is not a silver bullet’

In countries where immunization is already taking place, the WHO has received reports of people who were vaccinated after exposure to the virus but still developed monkeypox.

According to the expert, this “tells us that the vaccine is not 100% effective under any circumstances, whether preventive or post-exposure”.

“It’s not surprising to us, but it reminds us that vaccine is not a silver bullet, that every person who feels at risk and wants to reduce it has interventions at their disposal, including vaccination where it is available, but also protection from activities where they may be at risk.”

The immunizer used is from the Danish laboratory Bavarian Nordic, which has limited quantities. Previous studies suggest that the vaccine has about 85% protection against monkeypox.

Still, vaccination, according to Rosamund, "aims to reduce the severity" of the disease.



