WHO WORKED IN 2021 will receive up to BRL 1,212 in 2022? See the PIS BASE YEAR 2021 updates

2021 workers are still waiting for the 2021 salary bonus.

O PIS 2021 being released this year is intended for anyone who worked in 2019.

Citizens who carried out activities in 2021 should seek information about the PIS base year 2021.

PIS

The Social Integration Program – PIS – is released every year by Caixa Econômica Federal for those who worked with a formal contract for private companies.

In general, the PIS payment is carried out in the year following the activity performed.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the PIS calendar was delayed, and many citizens still have not received the allowance.

PIS 2021

As already mentioned, the PIS 2021 which has been released since March for those who worked in 2019.

Unlike other allowances, the PIS Pasep 2021 must be requested from the Ministry of Labor by the worker.

PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN

O salary allowance PIS 2021 is being paid to workers who:

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Worked for at least 30 days in 2019;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2019;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

2021 PIS TABLE

The PIS 2021 installments range from R$92 to R$1,100, depending on the months in which they were worked.

The maximum amount of BRL 1,100 is only paid to those who worked during the 12 months of 2019.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

the date of payment of PIS 2021 will be defined after the worker sends a request, through:

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Amapá, the email will be “[email protected]”.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021



The 2021 workers still have doubts about the payment of the PIS base year 2021.

This is because, to date, Official information has not yet been released. on how the allowance will be released.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

For those who want to know when will PIS be paid base year 2021there are two possible answers:

If the PIS base year 2021 is still paid in 2022 – PIS 2022 base year 2021 – the transfer should only be made in the last quarter of the year – from October to December;

is still paid in 2022 – the transfer should only be made in the last quarter of the year – from October to December; If PIS is not paid this year, it will remain for 2023 and can be paid with a higher amount – if there is confirmation of the increase in the minimum wage.

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021

An attempt to advance the 2021 base year PIS calendar was launched through a legislative idea.

The campaign in question is asking for workers’ votes to release the 2021 PIS payment in 2022.

It is worth remembering that if the allowance in question is paid this year, it will have a maximum value of BRL 1,212 for those who worked during the 12 months of 2021.

To date, the idea has more than 13,900 supporters.

The proposal, created by Charlesson Campos (MA), needs to have 20,000 votes by September 14 to become a Legislative Suggestion and be debated by Senators.