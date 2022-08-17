Why is the polio virus now found in London, New York and Jerusalem, and how dangerous is it? – News

Polio, a deadly disease that used to paralyze tens of thousands of children every year, is spreading in London, New York and Jerusalem for the first time in decades, spurring vaccination campaigns.

The polio virus terrorized parents all over the world during the first half of the 20th century. Mainly affecting children under 5 years of age, the disease is usually asymptomatic but can also cause symptoms such as fever and vomiting. About one in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis, and among these patients, up to 10% die.





There is no cure, but ever since a vaccine was found in the 1950s, polio is entirely preventable. Globally, the wild form of the disease has almost disappeared.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are now the only countries where the highly infectious disease, transmitted primarily through contact with fecal matter, remains endemic. But this year, imported cases were also found in Malawi and Mozambique, the first in those countries since the 1990s.





different strains

There are two main forms of poliovirus. Along with the wild type described above, there are also rare cases of what is known as vaccine-derived polio.

It is this second form that has been detected in wastewater in the British capital, London, and in New York, in the United States, with one case of paralysis reported in the state of New York. Genetically similar viruses have also been found in Jerusalem, Israel, and scientists are working to understand the link, said the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI).

While vaccine-derived polio is almost unknown in the above locations, it is a known — albeit rare — threat in other countries, causing outbreaks every year, including 415 cases in Nigeria in 2021.





It stems from the use of an oral polio vaccine with a weakened live virus. After children are vaccinated, they shed the virus in their faeces for a few weeks. In poorly vaccinated communities, this can spread and mutate back into a harmful version of the virus.

While countries like Great Britain and the United States no longer use this live vaccine, others do — mainly to prevent outbreaks — allowing for global spread, especially when people started traveling again after the Covid-19 pandemic. , experts said.





Because now?

Experts agree that the main driver behind vaccine-derived and wild polio outbreaks remains undervaccinated populations, said Derek Ehrhardt, global polio leader at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hesitation to vaccinate was a growing problem before the pandemic, so the Covid-19 caused the worst disruption to routine immunization in a generationaccording to the United Nations.

In 2020, there were 1,081 vaccine-derived polio cases, about three times as many as the year before. In 2022, so far there have been 177 cases, after great efforts to resume polio vaccination campaigns.

But the wastewater findings are still a wake-up call for parents and carry an important message, according to scientists around the world, including David Heymann, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine: protect children by vaccinating them.



