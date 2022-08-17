Will Food Stamps have a new adjustment this year?

O food voucher It is a benefit granted by companies to their employees. Generally, the worker receives the benefit through a card, which can be used exclusively for spending on supplies throughout the month.

The distribution of food voucher it is optional. Therefore, companies do not have the obligation to grant the benefit to their employees.

In addition, it is important to note that the benefit amount is not readjusted according to annual inflation. In order for the value to follow the general increase in prices, there must be an agreement between the company and the employee.

However, in cases of readjustments already provided for in the labor contract or negotiation with the union, the company is obliged to carry out the increases.

New food stamp rules 2022

Large companies usually grant benefits such as the food voucher (VA) to its employees. The bonus is credited to a card so workers can buy supplies throughout the month.

Considering its importance for workers, the food voucher must undergo some changes to better serve the beneficiaries. Check out the benefit changes below.

food voucher

The food voucher or VA was created after the enactment of Law No. 632, carried out by the Worker’s Food Program (PAT) in union with the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health.

The benefit can be granted in the form of food or through deposits on a card. It should be noted that the company cannot deposit the allowance in cash in the worker’s account, because it would avoid the purpose of purchasing meals.

According to article 458, the employer who makes the food voucher employees can deduct a fee from the worker’s salary. However, this discount cannot impact the worker’s income, and cannot exceed more than 20% of the salary received.

Changes in food stamps

The Federal Government made some changes to labor rules through Decree 10,854, including those intended for food stamps. The intention was to expand the use of the benefit, being accepted in more establishments.

In this sense, according to article 177 of the decree, all operators of the food voucher contracted by the companies must necessarily allow “interoperability with each other and with open payment arrangements”.

In short, the change will allow workers to use food stamps in different establishments, not limiting them to supermarkets or other establishments that accept only a certain type of food category card.

With this, all establishments that accept food stamps must approve purchases made by any type of VA, regardless of the card brand. This possibility generates the flexibility provided for in the decree.

Companies that provide the VA have a period of up to 18 months from the publication of the decree to adapt to the new requirements. Decree 10,410 was published on November 10, 2021.