With 68 vacancies in Bahia, Braskem opens enrollment for the Internship Program with a focus on diversity and inclusion

committed to promote a working environment increasingly diverse and inclusivea Braskem begins the application process for your Internship Program 2023. are offered more than 370 vacanciesof which 68 are for Bahiabeing 51 of higher education and 17 for technical courses.

The objective is to reinforce the company’s values ​​and attract the university and technical public, with an emphasis on hiring women, black people and people with disabilities. The goal for the university internship is to hire 50% of all female candidates, 45% of black people and 5% of people with disabilities. As for the technical internship, the goal is to hire 50% of women and 45% of black people.

Advertising highlight-1-side

In Bahia, 57 vacancies are to work in Camaçari and 11 for savior. There are also opportunities for São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro and Alagoas. The Braskem Internship Program lasts from one to two years, starting in January 2023.

“At Braskem, the internship program is highly valued, and interns play a fundamental role in the areas in which they work. As employers, we are committed to enhancing the development of minority groups, who have historically been deprived of opportunities and access”, he explains. Camila Fossati, Director of Organizational Development of the company.

The vacancies are for university level students who are studying from the second year of graduation in the most diverse superior courses. Technical level students must have at least one year of bond with the educational institution in the Chemistry, Plastics, Mechanics, Automation, Electronics, Electro-electronics, Environment, Occupational Safety and Petrochemicals courses. Interested applicants must be available to intern for 30 to 40 hours per week.

Applications can be made through the Braskem website, at the link [acesse aqui]until the 12th of September.