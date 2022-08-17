With a very transparent swimsuit, Juliana Paes lifts her butt and fans drool: “Gata”

Bold, Juliana Paes abuses sensuality when she appears with a very hollow look and puts on a defined body for the game

Wow! The actress Juliana Paes left the followers in shock at the beginning of the night of this Tuesday (16), when sharing a sequence of clicks with a very low-cut swimsuit, putting the body set to play.

In her profile on social networks, the muse published the images of a sensual test done in a swimming pool and surprised with the boldness. In addition to being hollow, the bathing suit is full of transparency, leaving almost the entire body of the artist on display.

The daring piece covered only the most intimate parts of the brunette, leaving her breasts in evidence, which were almost entirely out, negative belly, thin waist. Powerful, she pranced with a hard bottom, which stood out in the thong model.

“Get on this merry-go-round” she wrote in the caption of the publication, where she still showed toned legs, letting her crotch escape. In the comments, fans and friends took care of the words and praised the beauty of the star, leaving a flood of praise.

“Most beautiful muse”, “Perfection”, “Wonderful”, “What a monument”, said some of them, also using various symbols, such as hearts, bonfires, drooling faces, applause, among others, to show their affection and admiration for the actress.

Look:

TOPLESS!

Recently, Juliana Paes appeared in a devastating photo sequence. Posing in a red bikini at Chapada dos Veadeiros, the famous showed off her body and even took off the top of the piece in one of the images, captured by photographer Leal Fortes.

“Paradise has a name and I’m in love! Vale da Lua is absurdly beautiful”, she wrote in the caption.