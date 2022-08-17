With an increase of almost 25%, milk is more expensive than gasoline in São Paulo; understand reasons

The price of a liter of milk rose 24.82% in the city of São Paulo between June and July, ahead of items such as cheese, powdered milk and toilet paper. The data are from Procon-SP, based on a survey carried out in partnership with Dieese (Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies). What was most surprising is that with the recent rise, milk has also become more expensive than gasoline.

Milk started to cost BRL 6.79, while the resale value of a liter of gasoline, in July, according to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) was BRL 5.95 – a high of 14.1% of the input against the fuel.

The drop in gasoline prices is related to the new ceiling on ICMS rates on fuel, which is now limited to between 17% and 18%. In São Paulo, ICMS dropped from 25% to 18% in this category.

The text was sanctioned with vetoes by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in June. On Monday (15), the state-owned company announced a new reduction of almost 5% in the price of gasoline, valid from today (16).

In the case of milk, the recent rise was motivated by the increase in the price of raw milk, the raw material that gives rise to the product processed in dairy products. Production has declined in recent months and has put pressure on the values ​​of dairy products, such as UHT milk, mozzarella cheese and powdered milk.

“The low availability of milk sustained the upward movement even with the demand [do consumidor] weakened, due to high prices”, says the analysis by Procon-SP.

Basic basket of SP

The rise in prices was generalized in the basic food basket of São Paulo: an increase of 1.24%. The average price, which in June was R$1,251.44, changed to R$1,266.92 in July. The high accumulated in the last twelve months is already 18.98%.

According to the Procon study, among the reasons that justify the variation in the prices of basic food products are: excess or shortage of supply or demand for products, commodity prices, exchange rate variations, stock formation, tax exemptions, seasonal issues, among others. other impacts.

The food and personal hygiene groups were the negative highlights with increases of 1.37% and 2.29% respectively, with milk leading the first group.

Of the 39 products surveyed, in the monthly variation, 21 showed an increase, 17 decreased in price and one remained stable.

Check out the most expensive products:

Product Variation in July UHT milk (liter) +24.82% Sliced ​​Mozzarella Cheese (kg) +15.39% Whole Milk Powder (400g) +11.02% White Thin Toilet Paper (with 4 units) +7.89% Bar Soap (unit) +6.38%

Among the products, the biggest drops were:

Product Variation in July Potato (kg) -18.25% Soap Powder (kg) -8.50% Prime Meat (kg) -4.92% Sliced ​​Ham (Kg) -4.24% Soybean Oil (900 ml) -4.09%

Also considering an annual variation, the survey points out that, from July 2021 to July 2022, three products recorded the highest increases. They are: onion (85.58%), potato (80.63%) and UHT milk (71.90%).

Plan your spending

