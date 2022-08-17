Wolfgang Petersen, director of The Neverending Story – 08/16/2022 – Illustrated

German filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen, director of films such as “The Neverending Story”, “The Raging Sea”, “Troy” and “Air Force One”, died at the age of 81 last Friday (12), according to the American portal. Deadline. He was at his home in Brentwood, California, and was treated for pancreatic cancer.

Born in March 1941, Petersen began his career in Germany, directing short films and films for television, in the 1960s and 1970s. His early works were restricted to the German public, and many were not even released in Brazil or the United States. .

In 1977, he released what can be considered one of the first great films to talk openly about homosexuality, “The Consequence”. In the plot, the son of a prison guard falls in love with an older inmate. When he finishes serving his sentence, they both try to build a relationship. The film was so controversial at the time that it was boycotted by German television networks.

The turning point in his career came in the next feature, “The Boat: Hell at Sea”, or “Das Boot” in the original, from 1981, which caught the attention of Hollywood after winning six Oscar nominations – a rare thing for foreign productions.

The feature, which portrays claustrophobia under the sea by showing the routine on a German submarine during World War II, was nominated for direction and adapted screenplay, for Petersen, and also for photography, sound, editing and special effects.

From there, Petersen made the transition from the small German cinema to the American blockbuster, directing in the sequel “The Neverending Story”. The feature may not be the most prestigious or award-winning title in its curriculum, but, released in 1984, it has stood the test of time as one of the most remembered and beloved children’s films in American cinema.

Drawn by the enchantment that the dragon dog Falkor caused in children at the time, the film is now an 80’s classic, revived in the third season of the series “Stranger Things” in a scene in which two characters sing their famous theme song — that much earlier, and perhaps even more importantly for the plot, than has been done recently with Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

Proof that “The Neverending Story” has become a classic, with its timeless story centered on a boy who immerses himself in a book of fantastic stories. It’s a credit that differs from the rest of the German’s filmography, more concerned with heavy and action films, but despite being aimed at the little ones, it had a dark atmosphere that escaped from the cute Disney fairy tales.

Then came episodes of the war miniseries “SU-Boots: Submerged in Wars” and the films “Enemy Mine”, 1985, “Mortal Search”, 1991, “On the Line of Fire”, 1993, and “Epidemic”, 1995. In 1997 came another big hit, “Air Force One”.

The film brought together Harrison Ford, Glenn Close and Gary Oldman in a plot nominated for two Oscars about the American presidential plane. The vehicle, however, is hijacked by terrorists who demand the release of a prisoner.

Already a little distant from the cinema, he released the features “Mar em Fúria”, 2000, “Troia”, 2004, “Poseidon”, 2006, and “Quatro Contra o Banco”, 2016, a return to their German roots. The penultimate one, a big-budget disaster on the high seas, did poorly at the box office, which may have contributed to Petersen’s departure from the director’s chair by a decade.

Petersen is survived by his wife, Maria Antoinette, to whom he was married for 50 years.