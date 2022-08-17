woman whose house was destroyed mourns the death of the actress

Linne Mishele, whose house was hit in the accident with Anne Heche, mourned the death of the actress. In a video posted on Instagram, she said that the loss of the artist is “devastating” and sympathized.

“His family, his friends and his children especially have really suffered a great loss and my heart goes out to them. This whole situation is tragic and there’s really nothing to say. I’m sending love to everyone involved,” he said.

On August 5th, Anne crashed the vehicle she was driving in the garage of an apartment complex. The crash was so strong that it set fire to Mishele’s car and home. It took nearly 60 firefighters to put out the flames.

Police told Deadline that the actress was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.

Neighbors John and Jennifer Durand created a crowdfunding for Mishele, who lost almost all of her belongings in the fire.

“Lynne lives with her beautiful puppies Bree and rubebanand Marley the turtle, in the house that was destroyed this week by a speeding car, which caused a fire. Lynne and his family narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful. The house, however, was completely burned,” reads the description of the cow.

To the Daily Mail, a neighbor of Lynne spoke about the accident. “She’s lucky to be alive. She was shaking when she told me she was in the living room right where the car had crashed.”

The kitty has already raised US$160,000, equivalent to R$823,000.