Xbox Game Pass Gets Free Immortals Fenyx Rising, Immortality and More

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Xbox Game Pass Gets Free Immortals Fenyx Rising, Immortality and More 2 Views

Today (16th), the Microsoft revealed the next games that will reach subscribers of Xbox Game Pass In August! Check out all the games that will arrive in the catalog:

Today (16)

Coffee Talk

August 23rd

Midnight Fight Express

August 25th

Exapunks

Opus: Echo of Starsong

August 30

Immortals Fenyx Rising

In addition, on the 30th, Game Pass subscribers will also have: Commandos 3 HD, Immortality and Tinykin.

More games with touch controller support on xCloud

For those who subscribe to Ultimate and play on mobile using xCloud, 16 games will gain touch control! Check it out below:

  • Chorus
  • Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
  • Coffee Talk
  • Skateboard
  • Dragon Age 2
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • Dragon Age Origins
  • Super Mega Baseball 3
  • Floppy Knights
  • TMNT Shredder’s Revenge
  • matchpoint
  • Turbo Golf Racing
  • MLB The Show 22
  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  • My Friend Peppa Pig
  • Two Point Campus

And what comes out of Game Pass?

On August 31st, unfortunately, some games will leave the service. Check out the list below:

  • Dangerous Elite (xCloud and Consoles)
  • hades (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
  • myst (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
  • NBA 2K22 (xCloud and Consoles)
  • Signs of the Sojourner (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
  • spiritfarer (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
  • Twelve Minutes (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
  • Two Point Hospital (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
  • World War Z (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

So, what did you think of the August games of Xbox Game Pass? excited? tell us on twitter or Facebook of Voxel!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Promotion on PS4 and PS5 games on Amazon: enjoy coupon

Amazon has made one more promotion available on PS4 and PS5 games on the site. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved