Xbox Game Pass Gets Free Immortals Fenyx Rising, Immortality and More

Today (16th), the Microsoft revealed the next games that will reach subscribers of Xbox Game Pass In August! Check out all the games that will arrive in the catalog:

Today (16)

Coffee Talk

August 23rd

Midnight Fight Express

August 25th

Exapunks

Opus: Echo of Starsong



August 30

Immortals Fenyx Rising

In addition, on the 30th, Game Pass subscribers will also have: Commandos 3 HD, Immortality and Tinykin.

More games with touch controller support on xCloud

For those who subscribe to Ultimate and play on mobile using xCloud, 16 games will gain touch control! Check it out below:

Chorus

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Coffee Talk

Skateboard

Dragon Age 2

Star Wars: Squadrons

Dragon Age Origins

Super Mega Baseball 3

Floppy Knights

TMNT Shredder’s Revenge

matchpoint

Turbo Golf Racing

MLB The Show 22

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

My Friend Peppa Pig

Two Point Campus

And what comes out of Game Pass?

On August 31st, unfortunately, some games will leave the service. Check out the list below:

Dangerous Elite (xCloud and Consoles)

hades (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

myst (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

NBA 2K22 (xCloud and Consoles)

Signs of the Sojourner (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

spiritfarer (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

Twelve Minutes (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

Two Point Hospital (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

What Remains of Edith Finch (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

World War Z (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

So, what did you think of the August games of Xbox Game Pass? excited?