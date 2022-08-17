Xbox Game Pass Gets Free Immortals Fenyx Rising, Immortality and More

Today (16th), the Microsoft revealed the next games that will reach subscribers of Xbox Game Pass In August! Check out all the games that will arrive in the catalog:
Today (16)
Coffee Talk
August 23rd
Midnight Fight Express
August 25th
Exapunks
Opus: Echo of Starsong
August 30
Immortals Fenyx Rising
In addition, on the 30th, Game Pass subscribers will also have: Commandos 3 HD, Immortality and Tinykin.
More games with touch controller support on xCloud
For those who subscribe to Ultimate and play on mobile using xCloud, 16 games will gain touch control! Check it out below:
- Chorus
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Coffee Talk
- Skateboard
- Dragon Age 2
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Dragon Age Origins
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Floppy Knights
- TMNT Shredder’s Revenge
- matchpoint
- Turbo Golf Racing
- MLB The Show 22
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- Two Point Campus
And what comes out of Game Pass?
On August 31st, unfortunately, some games will leave the service. Check out the list below:
- Dangerous Elite (xCloud and Consoles)
- hades (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
- myst (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
- NBA 2K22 (xCloud and Consoles)
- Signs of the Sojourner (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
- spiritfarer (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
- Twelve Minutes (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
- Two Point Hospital (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
- World War Z (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
