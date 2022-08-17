Yduqs (YDUQ3) is down almost 12% after balance and negative outlook for 2022, but analysts remain optimistic with action

In recent quarters, in a scenario still of recovery for education companies in B3, Yduqs (YDUQ3) emerged among the preference of market analysts for its good portfolio in the premium segment and distance learning (EAD).

However, the results of the education company, owner of brands such as Ibmec and Estácio, showed weak results, thus leading the action to be one of the highlights of losses in this Tuesday’s session (16) on the Ibovespa. YDUQ3 assets fell 11.76% to R$14.03.

XP points out that the company presented slightly negative results in 2Q22, with an adjusted net loss of R$ 16 million.

The positive highlight was in the premium segment, which had strong growth driven by the maturation of current vacancies in medical schools and the authorization of additional vacancies.

On the negative side, the on-campus segment continues to show difficult growth figures, with a stable student base despite an aggressive discount program.

“The digital segment showed a drop in revenue, but we believe that this negative trend may be reversed as the new centers continue to mature, generating growth in the student base and margin expansion”, points out analyst Rafael Barros, from XP.

Bradesco BBI highlights that net revenue fell 2% year-on-year, compared to BBI’s projection of a 1% drop, also highlighting the 12% drop in on-campus revenue, to R$524 million, following a stable number of and a 12% year-on-year drop in the average ticket, due to the company’s “Double Brilliance” discount program.

The semester’s funding was lower than expected, growing 40% in the annual variation in on-campus and remaining stable in distance learning. The adjusted Ebitda margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on net revenue) fell by 0.8 percentage points (pp), versus Bradesco BBI’s estimate of 2.5 points, due to the lack of

operational leverage. Margin did not deteriorate further due to lower bonus provision and reversal of contingencies.

Yduqs expects a challenging scenario for the second half of the year in terms of enrollment (stable versus Bradesco BBI’s estimate, 15% in on-site and 10% in distance learning), but a positive recurring ticket (that is, after the 1st semester) for freshmen and (ii) stable Ebitda margin (in line with the BBI consensus of a 0.4 percentage point increase).

Morgan Stanley pointed out that, as the company’s management already anticipated, revenue and margins were reduced, but were even lower than the bank’s revised estimates.

Analysts also see a bleak outlook for the second half of the year due to continued deterioration in macro conditions, especially considering the CD classes, which are its target audience. “This should lead to mediocre results, similar to the second half of 2022, with revenues pressured in both volumes (weak entry numbers) and prices (plus discounts), and little expansion in margins. 3Q22 should have a decline on an annual basis, 4Q22 should recover on the same basis of comparison.

However, Morgan analysts continue with an overweight recommendation (above market average exposure) for the assets, with a target price of BRL 23, or a value 44.6% above that recorded in the previous session. “Yduqs continues to be impacted by difficult macro conditions, but it has good operations and is well positioned for recovery”, they assess.

In the same vein, XP points out that, despite the weak results, it maintains a positive stance towards equities based on the current multiple of 7.7 times the price over expected earnings for the end of 2023. The target price is of R$33.70, or upside potential of 112%.

“Overall, our assessment of the result was slightly negative due to weaker revenue with a worse outlook for the second half of 2022 and higher financial expenses. So we maintain our most cautious view

with a target price for the end of 2023 of R$ 21 (or upside of 35%), due to the short-term and moment evaluation

challenging”, points out the BBI. However, the bank’s recommendation for YDUQ3 follows outperform (above market average performance).

Itaú BBA, in turn, has a marketperform recommendation (performance in line with the market average) for YDUQ3, with a target price of R$23 at the end of 2022.

“After a strong uptake observed at the beginning of the year, we saw a deterioration in dropout rates on an annual basis, mainly in the Digital and On-Campus Education units (not considering the Premium segment), which, combined with a weaker ticket dynamics, resulted in a 2% drop in revenue in one year. Regarding profitability, lower dilution of costs and expenses added to higher financial expenses resulted in a net loss in the quarter, below what we expected”, he points out.

Difficult semester, but with positive points

Eduardo Parente, CEO of Yduqs, said in an earnings conference call this Tuesday that the company is very proud of the 2Q22 results. He highlighted that the company has a solid portfolio, with the resilient Premium segment that “holds” in very difficult times, and the EaD and face-to-face services that are lean, managing to react to market situations. “The financial strength is very strong and allows us, with our leverage, to have the freedom to carry out operations such as repurchase”, he highlights.

According to the CEO, even in a difficult scenario, the company delivered important growth in revenue and base in distance education. Eduardo Parente stated that undergraduate digital education has been suffering a lot in all social classes. The average ticket in the semester increased by 2%, which, according to him, is not what the company would like to see, but the market is more conservative in terms of prices.

The expectation is that the 3rd quarter will have a slightly lower performance and the 4th quarter better in Yduqs’ operations. According to Parente, the company comes from a sequence of negative external effects on the business, but the diversification strategy through Medicine, EAD and M&A [fusões e aquisições] proved correct.

For CFO Rossano Marques, the revenue mix is ​​increasingly diversified. He states that the premium and digital sectors are the company’s levers and together they already account for 53% of the company’s total revenues in the first half of 2022 (versus 48% in the first half of 2021).

For the second semester, attracting students will be challenging, but with a positive evolution in the recurring tickets of freshmen. Despite the difficult time, according to Eduardo Parente, the company has optimized, but not interrupted, investments in the company’s future.

Regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A), there are no negotiations at the moment, but Eduardo Parentes did not rule out that a movement like this could occur at some point in the next 12 or 18 months. The CEO says that the company views mergers as highly valued, especially at a time when players are trading at much lower multiples. “We see the possibility of doing this (M&A) very positively, but in an adequate way”, he highlights.

