Young man lies to Velho do Rio and takes a sermon

Jove traveled to Santa Catarina and met Miriam, becoming interested in her in Pantanal.

fought with Juma (Alanis Guillen), Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) met Miriam (Liza Del Dala) in Santa Catarina and became interested in the young woman in wetland. However, the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) insisted on giving his grandson a sermon, who quickly decided to return to his father’s farm in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

The quarrel of the protagonists of wetland it was because of old man from the river. Is that Juma was angry with Jove, because he photographed the enchanted being and returned to live in his tapera. The boy got hot-headed and decided to travel to take care of his father’s business, but what he least expected happened.

As soon as he arrived in Santa Catarina, he met Miriamwho was supposed to be just a co-worker, but ended up arousing the interest of the character of Jesuit Barbosa.

agroforestry consultant, Miriam started showing to the son of José Leoncio what the experimental work they were doing on that farm is like. Jove was enchanted by the girl’s beauty and intelligence, so he began to approach her in the nine o’clock soap opera. Globe.

He even hid his wedding ring from Miriam and he almost started a romance and almost cheated on his wife. When he found out that the old man from the riverin the form of an elderly man, went to the place to remind him that he is married to Juma, Jove decided to go back to wetland.

Back to wetlandthe grandson of Mariana (Selma Egrei) will meet with the mystical being and will say that he met Miriambut he didn’t get involved with her because of the love he feels for the jaguar-girl.

“You know, Old Man… On that trip… I met a person… Miriam was her name. just not it happened anything. When I was with her, all I could think about was Juma… all the time.” will say the son of Madeleine (Karine Teles).

O old man from the river knows that there was nothing because he went to Santa Catarina to have a “ear pull” on his grandson and remind him that he was married to Jumabut will not believe the boy’s speech and will reverse the nephew of Sister (Camila Morgado).

“When love is too much, it takes all of our hearts… And there’s no room for anything else”, will pin the character of Osmar Prado in wetlandwho will eventually forgive the boy for having been photographed without his permission.