Your fingernails could indicate thyroid problems. See five signs

Nail care goes far beyond having a manicure up to date and keeping them clean: they can be allies in the indication of health problems, including the absence of vitamins and thyroid dysfunctions. Changes such as white spots, fragility and slow growth are some of the first signs that the body presents when the gland responsible for hormones essential for the maintenance of the body is overactive or with low activity.

Here are five nail signs that could indicate thyroid changes:

1. Spoon nails

The condition known as koilonychia happens when the nails take on a shape similar to that of a spoon. The deformity is characterized by the development of a depression in the nail bed and an elevation on the sides. In an interview with The Sun, American dermatologist Andrea Suarez explains that an easy way to check for this condition is to “look at the nail and place a drop of water in the center of it. If you have a spoon nail, the drop will remain in the middle of the nail. Otherwise, if it is normal, the water will run to the sides”.

The situation is not specific to thyroid diseases, and can affect patients with psoriasis, anemia and diabetes, for example. In any case, the recommendation is that a doctor be consulted.

2. Brittle and brittle nails

Having brittle and brittle nails is a very common problem and, in some cases, it can be explained by thyroid changes. According to the dermatologist, 22% of cases are associated with autoimmune thyroid diseases, and another 14%, with different conditions that affect the gland. Frailty, in turn, is linked to 70% of all thyroid dysfunctions.

These conditions are more common in those who suffer from hypothyroidism, as blood circulation in the fingers is reduced to preserve body temperature.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) Thyroid is the name of a gland responsible for regulating important organ functions and for producing the hormones T3 (triiodothyronine) and T4 (thyroxine), which regulate metabolism. However, when it presents changes, the consequences of the problem in the gland manifests itself throughout the body.KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ****Ilustracao-thyroid.jpg The thyroid is shaped like a butterfly and is located in the front of the neck, near the region known as the gogó or Adam’s apple. When there is some kind of change, the gland starts to work slowly, called hypothyroidism, or in an exaggerated way, called hyperthyroidism.KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images Advertising from the Metrópoles partner ****Photo-doctor-examining-neck-of-patient.jpg Early diagnosis of the disease can help prevent serious problems. That’s why it’s important to be aware of the signals that the body gives. Hair loss, dry skin, and weight gain or loss, for example, can indicate the presence of thyroid imbalance.bojanstory/ Getty Images ****Picture-person-in-foot-as-if-were-exhausted.jpg In addition to these, mood swings, drowsiness or fatigue for no apparent reason, muscle pain and difficulty concentrating can also be alert.David Zach/Getty Images ****Picture-person-with-hand-on-neck.jpg One of the most common thyroid problems is nodules, which do not show symptoms. It is estimated that 60% of the Brazilian population has thyroid nodules at some point in their lives. However, only 5% of nodules are cancerous. Tharakorn Arunothai / EyeEm/ Getty Images ****Photo-doctor-examining-neck-of-patient.jpg Early recognition of this nodule can save the person’s life and thyroid palpation is essential for this. Once the nodule is identified, the endocrinologist will request a series of complementary tests to confirm the presence of problems.NoSystem images/Getty Images ****Photo-person-coughing.jpg In addition to the lump or lump in the neck, which usually grows quickly, other symptoms may indicate thyroid cancer, such as: hoarseness, voice changes, difficulty breathing, constant coughing, difficulty swallowing, or a constant feeling of something stuck. in the throatDaniel Allan/Getty Images ****Photo-doctor-examining-neck-of-patient-4.jpg Therefore, paying attention to the presence of swelling in the neck and pain in the front of the throat, which can radiate to the ears, is important for an early diagnosis and to prevent the advancement of problems.mixetto/ Getty Images ****Photo-doctor-examining-neck-of-patient-3.jpg In the case of the presence of nodules, the diagnosis is usually made after performing an ultrasound of the neck. According to the characteristics of the disease, an aspiration puncture is performed, through which the diagnosis of cancer can be confirmed.Tanja Ristic/Getty Images ****Photo-doctor-examining-neck-of-patient-2.jpg The treatment of thyroid cancer is surgical. Total or partial thyroidectomy (thyroid removal) is the treatment of choice. There may also be a need for therapeutic complementation with radioactive iodine.NoSystem images/Getty Images 0

3. Slow growth

Nails grow about three and a half millimeters a month. One of the possible explanations for a slower pace is low thyroid hormone production, which has an effect on nail development. The sign is also related to decreased blood circulation in the extremities of the hands and feet, as it leads to less distribution of nutrients and oxygen needed for healthy and rapid nail growth.

4. Cracks or notches

The presence of cracks or notches in the nails is caused by the same problem that causes brittleness – thyroid dysfunction and poor circulation in the extremities. Cracks tend to start at the tip of the nail and can extend to the rest of the nail, so in some cases, part of the nail can come off.

Notches are rarer in cases of hypothyroidism, and may indicate other health conditions such as alopecia, eczema, and psoriasis.

5. White spots

The white spots or streaks are known as leukonychia, a rare phenomenon that can signal a number of conditions, such as hypothyroidism, psoriasis, pregnancy, and even a sloppy manicure.

In all cases, when signs persist for a long time, an endocrinologist should be consulted to diagnose or rule out thyroid dysfunction.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.