Zambelli loses Twitter seal and account is targeted by Lulas; understand

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), a candidate for reelection, changed her Twitter username from “@CarlaZambelli38” to “@Zambelli2210”, in reference to her number on the electronic ballot box. However, the exchange caused the parliamentarian to lose the profile verification seal and the old account was the target of opponents of the Bolsonarista.

A print made by the website Núcleo Jornalismo shows the old username of Zambelli, which became available on the social network after the exchange of “@”, being used in support of the candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Photos of the PT were placed on the cover and main image, in addition to the description “É 13!”.

After being targeted by Lula supporters, the old username Zambelli was suspended. The social network’s press office told the UOL which internally investigates the reason for the suspension.

Zambelli’s old profile becomes account in support of Lula Image: Reproduction/Nucleo Jornalismo

At the site “Disclose Cand“, platform of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) where data on candidacies are available, federal deputy Carla Zambelli still quotes the old Twitter username.

By Twitter rules, any user who has the verification badge loses their rating when they change the name that goes with the “@”. However, followers and content already published can be kept. The seal is a way of identifying that the public figure’s account is authentic.

Over the weekend, another profile on Zambelli’s social network made the news. The deputy’s Facebook account was caught watching the live promoted by federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) alongside former president Lula. The supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shared prints of the live broadcast on her networks to mock the alleged low reach of the conversation with supporters.