‘Zé Gotinha was missing for me’, says polio victim

Beth Cerquinho, 60, is a psychoanalyst and wheelchair user. She was a victim of polio, a disease for which there was already a vaccine, and lost the movement of her legs before she even learned to walk.

Beth underwent 32 surgeries, spent part of her childhood and adolescence in hospitals and still suffers from the consequences of polio. In 1962, she did not have access to the vaccine in the region where she lived, in the interior of São Paulo. Today, the disease, eradicated 30 years ago, runs the risk of returning due to lack of adherence to immunization.

“At 11 months, due to lack of vaccine, I contracted poliomyelitis and had infantile paralysis. I was starting to take my first steps and I was already affected by the virus. I lost the movement of both legs and today I am in a wheelchair. Zé Gotinha was missing for me.

Today I am 60 years old and since then I have had 32 corrective surgeries. I spent most of my childhood and adolescence in hospitals, always having surgeries, always doing physical therapy, going to and from the hospital. If you don’t take care, it bends one thing, bends another and results in surgery.

In 1962, there was only vaccine in the big capitals. The health minister at the time did not think it necessary to carry out a mass vaccination. They only campaigned after there was a terrifying outbreak in the interior of São Paulo. I used to live in Buri (SP).

Many people died. And those who survived were like me, scarred. There are people who had total paralysis, in the arms, in the legs, just one arm, just one leg. The virus made the party. There were two interns at Hospital das Clínicas living to this day in the steel lung [tipo de ventilador que permite a uma pessoa respirar em caso de paralisia dos músculos da respiração].

I didn’t need all that, but I did need care. I got married, had a daughter and I’m being cared for to this day. It’s a sequel that takes you to the end of your life. I still feel pain today, I do physical therapy my whole life.

When the vaccination campaign started, soon after the outbreak that hit me, poor people who live in rural areas would walk miles to vaccinate their children. Today there are ignorant people who are anti-vaccine.

When I saw people refusing the covid vaccine, I was disappointed, I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I’ve only seen it in an American movie. I never imagined seeing Brazilians refusing a vaccine, especially my generation, which went through all this.

I saw you had a recent case of polio in the United States. It’s a leap for the disease to come back with everything. Today, all it takes is a plane flight for the virus to spread.

I always say that anyone in my family has a moral duty to vaccinate their children. Everyone who accompanied my suffering, this physical shortage, always looking for a treatment, an improvement, has the obligation to vaccinate their children. [Não vacinar] It’s a lot of hypocrisy, it’s not putting yourself in my place.

If you don’t take your child to be vaccinated, you are, yes, responsible for what will happen to him. I wanted that responsibility to be criminal.

I always have my vaccines up to date: flu, influenza, adult duo (diphtheria and tetanus), I took all the covid boosters. When my daughter was born, I filled out her entire booklet. She had a campaign, I took it.

I am engaged in campaigns against polio, I give my image, I participate in events, I am always in this fight. I don’t think anyone deserves to go through what I went through.

My hope is that scientists don’t give up working in our favor. It’s amazing the disrespect for science that we’re seeing right now.”

‘Threat is concrete’

Eradicated three decades ago, polio has worried doctors due to low vaccination coverage, which has been falling since 2017.

In 2021, only 67% of the target audience received the polio immunizer — far from the ideal, which is 95%, according to the WHO (World Health Organization).

On July 21 this year, in the US, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) confirmed a case of the disease in rockland countyin the state of New York, which had not happened since 1992.

According to Evaldo Stanislau, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital das Clínicas, “the threat is concrete”: If we have just one confirmed case of polio in Brazil, we will be facing a public health problem of great magnitude”, he warns.

This is because, in addition to being highly transmissible, the spread of poliovirus is facilitated in places with poor sanitation, since it is transmitted via the fecal-oral route. Brazil, which has had exemplary vaccination before the WHO, is now included in the list of high-risk countries for poliomyelitis.

Covid was a watershed

Stanislau attributes the drop in vaccination coverage to a set of factors. “Vaccination campaigns in recent years have been quite timid. Besides, the current generation didn’t grow up seeing polio, talking about polio, and if we don’t have a campaign and we don’t talk about the disease, you don’t remember it and you don’t pay attention to it. importance of getting vaccinated”, he says.

Another factor pointed out by the specialist was the drop in demand for health services during the covid pandemic. “And fourth, and I want to believe that this is less of a problem in Brazil, there is the anti-vaccination movement,” he says. “So much obscurantism in the vaccine discussion may have spilled over into the polio vaccine as well.”

According to Carla Kobayashi, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês (SP), the covid pandemic was a “watershed” in the vaccine issue.

“Everyone became a vaccine specialist, they started to discuss which vaccine, which brand. This could be favorable, because the more information, the better for the population. But what we saw was an unfavorable scenario, with a lot of fake news, misinformation , which ended up pushing away the demand for other vaccines even further, including those that have been on the Brazilian vaccine calendar since the 1970s”, he laments.

Disease has no cure and can kill

Poliovirus infection initially has nonspecific symptoms such as fever and sore throat. The danger begins when the virus reaches the central nervous system, leaving neurological sequelae.

Depending on the affected nerve and the level of involvement, the person may have loss of motor functions, atrophy of limbs and damage to the respiratory muscles – which can lead to death.

Stanislau reminds us that there is no cure. “It’s a highly communicable disease and once a person is infected, we do supportive care, but the chance of having a sequel or dying from polio is high.”

Campaign runs until September

The national campaign focusing on polio prevention began on August 8 and runs until September 9. O target group are the more than 14 million children under 5 years old. The injectable vaccine is given at 2, 4 and 6 months of age, and the booster is in drops for children aged 1 to 4 years who have already had the first three injectable doses.

Stanislaus appeals to parents and guardians of children: “Qhuh they do not miss the opportunity to immunize your children, because the threat is real. We urgently need to get vaccine protection levels back above the 90% we’ve had in the past.”

In addition to polio, Kobayashi warns of the importance of two other immunizing agents: the MMR, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, and the meningitis vaccine. “The time is ideal for parents to take advantage of the trip to the clinic to update the children’s vaccination record, completing all the vaccines that are overdue”, she says.