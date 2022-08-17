Zero kilometer auction has an initial bid of R$ 10 thousand; how to participate?

This Friday, the 19th, Mapfre – a specialist in insurance – will promote an auction with 43 brand new vehicles! We are talking about cars that suffered an accident during transport from the factory to the dealerships. It is for this reason that there are vehicles that are being auctioned from R$ 10 thousand.

The auction in question will be carried out through the Superbid platform and from 12 pm. The cars available are Fiat and Jeep brands. See some models at emphasis and what will be the minimum bid accepted by them.

Zero kilometer auction

The initial bid of R$10,000 is for the 2022 Fiat Pulse model. Some others, such as the Jeep Commander OVR TD 380, also from 2022, have a minimum value of R$122,700.

According to Mapfre, the creation of the event is a strategy to sell the cars that suffered some kind of accident. Included in the category are scratches on the bodywork, for example, some dents and broken glass.

Other copies that will be available at auction are considered as medium sized. The term is used when the damaged vehicle has the mechanical and structural components affected, but after being replaced by the equipment specified by the manufacturer can return to normal circulation.

Other models available are the Fiat 500E Icon worth R$98,000 and the Fiat Toro Ran, which is being auctioned for R$94,000. All cars in the Mapfre zero kilometer auction have IPVA paid. The buyer of the vehicle will have to wait for the post office deadline.

Those interested in buying a vehicle can check more detailed photos, as well as other information regarding the car, on the Superbid website. Another important data for those who wish to follow the auction is the bid classification.