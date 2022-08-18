00Nation Turns Against Flow and Qualifies for RMR Americas | DRAFT5

THE 00Nation took the last place in the first South American qualifier for the RMR Americas. The team led by Epitacio “TACO” de Melo defeated the Flow turnaround by 2 to 1 in the early hours of this Wednesday (18).
As in the game against MIBRFlow chose the vertigo to open the best of three series (MD3) and started very well, scoring the pistol and the first armed to open 5 to 0. 00Nation recovered from the CT side, started to neutralize all the plays and turned the first half winning by 10 to 5. TACO’s men lost the pistol in the second half, but ended up with 13 to 7 on the scoreboard. Flux also showed power of reaction on the CT side, prevented the fast strategies and made the comeback in 16 to 13.
00Nation bet on ancient to seek a tie in the match, but had a difficult start. Even winning the pistol and opening an advantage, Fluxo’s defense nullified the standard 00Nation rounds. After being down 7-3, 00Nation found gaps and added three more TR points. In the exchange of sides, 00Nation raised the wall of CT and turned to 12 to 9; Flux also found answers, touched the scoreboard, but lost the forbidden round in a 4×2 advantage. Subsequently, 00Nation took off and closed the account in 16 to 11.
THE nuke was the decisive stage of the game, where 00Nation started on the most favorable side (CT) and didn’t waste it. Flux lost the pistol and won the second-round forced, but got payback soon after. 00Nation won the economic war from the beginning, annihilated all the attacks of the attackers and placed 11 to 1. Adriano’s team “WOOD7” Cerato recovered and went into the second half losing by 11 to 4, but again showed resilience and looked for in the second half. However, 00Nation made the experience count and won by 16 to 13.
With this, 00Nation joins the paiN Gaming, MIBR, Imperial, FURY and Team Liquid confirmed in RMR Americas. Flow will have two more qualifiers open to take one of the four remaining spots.