00Nation Turns Against Flow and Qualifies for RMR Americas | DRAFT5

As in the game against MIBRFlow chose the vertigo to open the best of three series (MD3) and started very well, scoring the pistol and the first armed to open 5 to 0. 00Nation recovered from the CT side, started to neutralize all the plays and turned the first half winning by 10 to 5. TACO’s men lost the pistol in the second half, but ended up with 13 to 7 on the scoreboard. Flux also showed power of reaction on the CT side, prevented the fast strategies and made the comeback in 16 to 13.