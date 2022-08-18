10 movies released in 2022 that are worth a Netflix subscription

You know that if every penny of your salary is not planned, the end of the month ends in an overdraft and it snowballs. Therefore, many people have cut the excesses and kept only the essentials. Everything is expensive. At the market, at the bakery, the kilo of food at the restaurant, the liter of gasoline, the blouse at the department store that now costs the price of something branded. If you are examining your Netflix subscription and want to know if it is really worth it, Revista Bula brings a selection of releases of the year to prove that it is. Highlights for “A Caminho do Verão”, by Sofia Alvarez; “Beast of the Sea” by Chris Williams; and “Hidden Agent” by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.

On the Way to Summer, Sofia Alvarez Emily V. Aragones / Netflix Auden West is an exemplary student and daughter of academics. She’s graduated from high school and wants to spend a carefree summer at Colby before she leaves for college. Despite her mother’s objections, she wants to spend time with her absent father, who is always locked in his office at work. He has another child from his remarriage and lives in Colby. Upon arriving there, Auden doesn’t get along with his stepmother’s teenage employees and feels like an outcast. When she meets shy, curly-haired Eli, the two approach and begin pulling each other out of their shells.

The Beast of the Sea, Chris Williams Disclosure / Netflix In the days when terrifying beasts roamed the seas and monster hunters were true heroes, Jacob Holland was the best known of them all. Now, the famous adventurer will come across Maisie Brumble, a young woman who has stowed away on his ship. She will become a faithful and unexpected ally on an adventurous journey through unexplored places.

The Hidden Agent, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo Stanislav Honzik / Netflix The Hidden Agent is CIA agent Courtland Gentry, codenamed Sierra Seis. He was taken out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy. In the past, Gentry was a skilled ‘death dealer’, but now he’s the target. Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA colleague, begins a global pursuit to destroy him. Gentry will need help, and Agent Dani is ready to defend him.

Apollo 10 and a half: Space Age Adventure, Richard Linklater Disclosure / Netflix In the days leading up to the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, Stan, a 10-and-a-half-year-old fourth-grade student living in suburban Houston, is recruited by two government agents while playing on the playground. He is asked to be a proto-astronaut. The film is loosely inspired by director Richard Linklater’s childhood and imagination during the summer of 1969, when he lived near NASA, and his memories of man’s first landing on the moon.

Shooting High, Jeremiah Zagar Scott Yamano / Netflix Stanley Beren, scout for a basketball team that is in a downturn in his career, discovers an exceptional player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park on the outskirts of Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley finds himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without his team’s approval. Now, the duo has just one chance to fight for a spot in the NBA.

Trees of Peace, Alanna Brown Disclosure / Netflix In April 1994, four women from different backgrounds and beliefs hide together in a cubicle during the Genocide Against the Tutsis in Rwanda, where they spend months on the edge of survival. The experience of suffering and terror unites them in an unbreakable alliance of brotherhood. After being freed, they lead a movement for the rehabilitation of their country.

Continuing Love, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum Hopper Stone / Netflix Cassie is a young independent and feminist, who works as a waitress and tries to take off with her rock band. Meanwhile, she suffers from type 1 diabetes and cannot afford to treat herself and buy her weekly insulin. She meets Marine Luke, who is just days away from leaving for a mission in Iraq. Luke has a troubled past and owes a drug dealer money. Despite their political differences, they reach an agreement to marry, as soldiers’ wives have access to health insurance and Marines receive a financial benefit. The day after the ceremony, Luke leaves for war. After two months, he is seriously injured in the leg and has to return. Both will need to live together as husband and wife, although their personalities and ideals are opposites.

Parallel Mothers, Pedro Almodóvar Disclosure / Sony Pictures After professional photographer Janis meets Arturo, a forensic archaeologist, in an essay for a magazine, they return to work together digging a mass grave in a village. Soon the two embark on a passionate affair, although Arturo is married. Janis gets pregnant. In the delivery room, she meets Ana, a troubled teenager whose pregnancy is equally accidental. Their friendship continues beyond the walls of the hospital and becomes intimate. Everything changes when Janis discovers that her daughters have been switched at the maternity ward.

Metal Lords, Peter Sollett Scott Patrick Green / Netflix Hunter and Kevin are two high school teenagers who want to form a heavy metal band. They are looking for a bass player, but they can only find Emily, who plays the cello and has some serious emotional disorders. The group signs up for the Battle of Bands, but they have to reconcile their musical differences in order to win.