15 neighborhoods of Fortaleza have confirmed cases

With 20 confirmed cases of monkeypox, Fortaleza has 15 districts with records of the disease. The Capital already has local transmission of the virus. This is because in eight of the confirmed cases in the municipality, it was not possible to trace the origin of the contamination.

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Cell of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), 98 notifications have already been made. Of these, 38 have already been discarded and 41 are still being investigated. In 31 neighborhoods, there are cases under investigation. Another 75 had no notification of suspicion. The details were extracted at 10 am this Wednesday, 17.

All patients are male. Most (10) are between 30 and 39 years old. Six are between 20 and 29 years old and three are between 40 and 59 years old. According to the date of onset of symptoms, two cases were confirmed in June, 16 in July and one in August.

The investigations, according to SMS, showed that 8 individuals reported a travel history (imported cases) and 8 said they had not been absent from Fortaleza in the thirty days prior to the first symptoms (autochthonous cases). Three cases are still under investigation regarding the Probable Site of Infection (LPI).

According to information from the Ceará Health Department (Sesa), of the 23 confirmed cases in the state, 20 are in the capital. According to the update made on the afternoon of this Wednesday, of the nine new confirmed cases in the state, eight are residents in Fortaleza and one resident in Jijoca de Jericoacoara.

Thus, among the patients who were confirmed for the disease, 20 live in the capital of Ceará, one in the municipality of Russas, one in Jijoca de Jericoacoara and another in Sobral. Until last Friday 12, the state had 263 reported cases of monkeypox. Of these, 88 had been discarded in the laboratory.

Sesa states that in all notifications the recommended measures were applied “such as isolation, active search for contacts and collection of material for laboratory tests to elucidate the case and for differential diagnosis for other diseases, which are in processing”.

“Sesa has been actively monitoring and acting with the Municipal Health Surveillance, carrying out periodic publication of updated technical notes about Monkeypox”, he adds in a note.

Neighborhoods with confirmed cases

Álvaro Weyne – 2 President Kennedy – 1 Meireles – 1 Aldeota – 2 Joaquim Távora – 2 Rodolfo Teófilo – 1 Bela Vista – 1 Vila União – 1 Ceará Set I – 1 Sawmill – 1 Itaperi – 2 Hope Set – 1 Messejana – 1 Jangurusu – 1 Santa Maria Park – 1

