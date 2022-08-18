24-year-old Tiktoker dies after motorcycle accident with his girlfriend, who survived, in Alagoas | alagoas

The influencer Myrella Amanda Ferreira Gama, 24, died in the early hours of Tuesday (16) after suffering a traffic accident in the Farol neighborhood, in Maceió. She followed on a motorcycle with her girlfriend, Viviane, who survived. The couple became famous because of the videos shared on TikTok showing routine and relationship.

There is no information on who was riding the motorcycle at the time of the accident. According to the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), which attended the incident, the victims hit a pole on Avenida Leste-Oeste, close to a private security company.

Myrella died at the scene of the accident. Viviane was rescued and taken to the State General Hospital (HGE) with trauma to the face and skull, but has since been discharged.

On social media, Viviane said she does not remember the accident and only remembers waking up at the HGE. She did not know that her girlfriend had died and found out through the messages she received on her cell phone after her health improved.

“My people, I’m really bad. I’m not one to come here to cry. As you know, unfortunately Mi passed away yesterday and I’m down, I don’t know what to do, I’m very sad and shaken. I don’t remember the accident very well. All I know is that I woke up in the HGE on a stretcher and then when I went this morning I discovered this terrible news”, said Viviane.

The couple’s account on the social network Instagram had more than 100,000 followers until the publication of this report. On TikTok, there are more than 500,000.

The couple met in 2017, on the internet, started dating and began to share with followers the routine, moments of intimacy, in addition to answering questions about romance and other subjects.

Also on social media, Viviane shared messages of support that she has received from followers.

2 of 3 Influencer Myrella Amanda (right), 24, died in a motorcycle accident in Maceió; Viviane, her girlfriend, was with her at the time, but survived – Photo: Reproduction / Social networks Influencer Myrella Amanda (right), 24, died in a motorcycle accident in Maceió; Viviane, her girlfriend, was with her at the time, but survived – Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

3 of 3 Myrela and Viviena’s profile has thousands of followers — Photo: Reproduction social networks Myrela and Viviena’s profile has thousands of followers — Photo: Reproduction social networks