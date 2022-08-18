3 more capitals receive 5G coverage from Claro, TIM and Vivo

This Tuesday (16) more three capitals now have 5G connection of the main operators in the country. Are they: Curitiba (PR), Goiania (GO) and Salvador BA). The operators Claro, TIM and Vivo have already activated the antennas of the 5G network in these capitals. However, it is necessary to pay attention to the neighborhoods, since the coverage is still not 100%.

I will use only the city of Curitiba as an example. TIM customers in the capital of Paraná will be able to take advantage of 5G in all neighborhoods. Claro customers will only be able to use high-speed mobile internet in 6 neighborhoods.

Another particularity of the 5G of Brazilian operators is the nomenclature. Claro decided to call it 5G+, while the other two just call it 5G. Despite the “Plus” in the name, the technology and standards used by Claro are the same as those of its competitors.

Read too

What is 5G internet?

How does the internet speed test work? 4 speedometer options for you to know

Expansion of 5G in Brazil

With the addition of these three capitals with 5G network coverage, the Brazil reaches 8 cities with 5G released. See the list: Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Goiânia, João Pessoa, Porto Alegre, Salvador and São Paulo.

For this month of August, the arrival of pure 5G is still planned in four other capitals: Florianópolis, Palmas, Rio de Janeiro and Vitória. For the other 15 capitals, coverage for 5G networks should be released by October 27. This is the deadline for the release of the 5G network in all Brazilian capitals.

The delay in implementing 5G in Brazil is due to a number of factors. Among them is interference at the 3.5 GHz frequency. This frequency was previously used for open satellite TV (TVRO). For 5G to work properly, these sources of interference need to be eliminated. Those who watch open satellite TV need to change the antenna and receiver for new models.

Understanding Brazilian 5G

5G internet in Brazil is divided into two categories:

5G NSA (Non-Standalone)

5G SA (Standalone)

The 5G NSA shares the network core and the entire infrastructure with the 4G network. 5G SA, in turn, has antennas and equipment that are dedicated only to the fifth generation of mobile networks.

For now, the 5G NSA is the most used in Brazil due to its compatibility. It is compatible with all carriers and all cell phones with 5G support. In addition, there is no need to change SIM cards or change plans. Basically, if your cell phone supports 5G and you are in a city with coverage, you will use 5G NSA.

5G SA, in turn, has a number of particularities. To begin with, this is the standard adopted by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency). And depending on the operator you will have to change the chip and/or subscribe to a specific plan.

At Claro, for example, you must change the SIM card to one compatible with 5G SA and adhere to a specific postpaid plan. At Vivo you can use 5G with any plan, but you also need to buy a compatible chip. At TIM you can use any SIM card, but you need to activate the 5G package in the Meu TIM app. This package is exclusive to postpaid plan customers.

Another impediment to the popularization of 5G SA is that, so far, few smartphones are compatible with the technology. Only the latest high-end models like iPhones and Galaxy S22. Even so, the manufacturer needs to release a software update for 5G SA to work on the device.