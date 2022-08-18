40% approve and 56% disapprove of the Bolsonaro government

The government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is approved by 40% and disapproved by 56% of the Brazilian electorate, research shows PowerDate held from August 14 to 16, 2022. Those who do not know how to respond add up to 4%.

The rates varied within the margin of error of 2 percentage points in relation to the previous round of the survey, carried out 15 days before, and have been registering stability in the latest surveys. Disapproval has fluctuated in the 52% to 57% range since mid-February, while approval ranged from 35% to 41% over the same period.

This is the 1st round of the Powerdate after the beginning of Auxílio Brasil payments, with the amount readjusted to R$ 600. The expectation of allies was that the new benefit amount would positively boost Bolsonaro’s image in the family income group of up to 2 minimum wages, the main stratum of beneficiaries . The strategy is expected to reflect the outcome of the October elections.

According to this round of PowerDate, government approval is slightly more favorable among Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries: 45% approve and 51% disapprove. The increase in Auxílio Brasil, however, still does not seem to have reverberated in the government’s assessment among the general population, which remains stable.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, group company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 14 to 16, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 331 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02548/2022.

To reach 3,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls.

Highlights demographics

Read the government approval numbers by demographic:

sex – only 34% of women approve of the government; among men, the rate rises to 46%;

– only 34% of women approve of the government; among men, the rate rises to 46%; age – approval is highest among adults aged 25 to 44 (47%);

– approval is highest among adults aged 25 to 44 (47%); region – residents of the Northeast (61%) are the ones who most disapprove of the Bolsonaro administration;

– residents of the Northeast (61%) are the ones who most disapprove of the Bolsonaro administration; income – disapproval is 61% among those with a family income of up to 2 minimum wages.

EVALUATION OF BOLSONARO’S WORK

O PowerDate it also asks respondents, every 15 days, about how they personally evaluate the work of the President of the Republic. The answer options are 1) good great, two) regular or 3) bad/terrible.

For 51%, Bolsonaro’s work is “bad” or “terrible”. While 31% consider the Chief Executive’s performance to be “Good” or “excellent”.

Read below the assessment rates of Bolsonaro’s personal work by sex, age, region, level of education and income:

POWERDATA

DIFFERENCES IN SURVEYS

This presidential election is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what the real trend is at this moment.

It is important to say that all polls are right, each within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example, there was much “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. Telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL).

It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection. But it is already known that in-person polls tend to have a result pointing to a looser leadership of Lula. And telephone surveys (especially automated and neutral ones, with a recording asking the questions, like the PowerDate) tend to show a tighter contest.

In the United States, face-to-face polling has not been used for decades to measure voting intentions at the national level. The extreme polarized environment hinders data collection when the interviewer and the interviewee are face to face.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of the Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from August 14 to 16, 2022. 3,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossover of variables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-02548/2022.