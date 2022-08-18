4th batch of income tax refund THIS month; learn how to consult

Anyway, good news for taxpayers. THE Federal Revenue reported that consultations for the 4th batch of refund of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) 2022 should be released next week.

The news was already awaited as it had been trumpeted since the month of July, however, the body’s position signals that the forecasts were correct. This year alone, the IRS claimed to have received approximately 36.3 million declarations from taxpayers, which represents 2.2 million more than expected.

Therefore, many people wait for some amount to be redeemed and in this article we will show you how you can consult and know if you have any money to receive back.

Income Tax Refund can yield ‘heavy’ to taxpayers

Undoubtedly, many people who send the declarations of income tax hope to get some refund back. And some can earn good amounts of money which, of course, has more to do with the financial reality of the citizen.

In addition, as people can only check if they will be included in any of the refund lots a week before the payment date, expectations are still created. Even more so in an economic scenario like the current one where any extra income is welcome. However, it is important to remember that this income tax return is only granted to taxpayers who paid more taxes than they should in 2021.

How to consult the 4th batch of refund

As informed above, the taxpayer only has access to the refund lots a week before through consultations released by the Federal Revenue. And at the moment there are only two of them left, which also have their dates set. On August 31, the 4th batch can be checked and on September 30, the 5th. To find out if you will be entitled to any amount, go to solucoes.receita.fazenda.gov.br/Servicos/ConsRest/Atual.app/paginas/index.asp and inform your CPF and date of birth. Automatically, information about receiving or not receiving a ransom will appear on the screen.

Who made the IRPF declaration in 2022?

People who received taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2021.;

Who has received, in 2021, income that is exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source, the sum of which exceeds BRL 40 thousand;

Whoever obtained, in any month of 2021, capital gain on the disposal of assets or rights, subject to tax, or carried out operations on stock, commodity, futures and similar exchanges;

Who had gross revenue of more than BRL 142,798.50 in rural activities in 2021;

Who had, until December 31, 2021, the possession or ownership of goods or rights, including bare land, in total values ​​​​greater than BRL 300 thousand;

Who became resident in Brazil in any month and remained so until December 31, 2021;

Persons who have been exempt from capital gains tax on the sale of residential property, followed by the acquisition of another residential property within 180 days.

