5 foods that help you lose weight

Learning to eat and looking for functional foods are the best ways to lose weight. food to lose weightin fact, has much more to do with the health benefits it will provide.

“Food with a routine of physical activity and adequate sleep hygiene is the main point to optimize and improve the body”, says nutritionist doctor, Dr. Marianna Magri.

That is, it is no use inventing miraculous diets and doing long fasts, as this will not help you at all. So, if you want to lose weight, the ideal is to seek professional advice. But, betting on good food options to lose weight can also help. Check out some examples:

1. Ginger – It has thermogenic power, capable of accelerating metabolism, making the body spend more energy and burn more fat. In addition, it activates circulation, optimizing caloric burning. For the same reason, cinnamon also helps you lose weight. However, the spice is an ally in controlling diabetes.

2. Dark green vegetables – They are rich in vitamins A, C, K, folic acid and B vitamins, minerals, calcium, iron, phytochemicals and fiber. They have different functions, including the prevention of diseases such as osteoporosis, anemia, cardiovascular diseases, stress. In addition, they also help maintain blood pH balance, making the body work more efficiently and intensely.

3. Oats – Oatmeal is a cereal that has numerous health benefits. It helps to lose weight, as it controls hunger, being rich in fiber. It has anti-inflammatory properties, regulates the intestines and helps control glucose and cholesterol.

4. Salmon, tuna, and fish in general – They are among the foods that lose weight. They are excellent sources of lean proteins and good quality fats. As examples, we have monounsaturated fat, which lowers “bad” cholesterol levels and preserves arteries. In addition, it serves as a source of energy for the body. The tip is to include fish in the diet at least 2 times a week.

5. Almonds – These and all other nuts are very important in the process of losing weight with health, as they are a source of monounsaturated fat. The highlight in the effect of almonds is the fact that they help to stabilize hormones that cause weight loss resistance.