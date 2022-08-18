5G cell phone is expensive and should have an incentive for cheap models

Gradually, 5G networks are arriving in the main capitals of Brazil. However, for the operator TIM, incentives are still needed for people to have more access to cell phones compatible with the new technology.

The statement was made by Leonardo Capdeville, vice president of technology at TIM, during the 5G Summit event held this Tuesday (16) by chip developer Qualcomm, in São Paulo.

5G technology promises very high download speeds (able to download movies in seconds) and low latency (very low response time between an action and an execution in the milliseconds).

“At the time of 4G, we benefited from the Lei do Bem – which caused the price of smartphones to fall. Now, we have the benefit of scale – many more people have smartphones in the debut of 5G than 4G. However, the barrier of telephone input is very high,” said Capdeville.

Lei do Bem was a 2013 legislation to encourage more people to buy 4G phones. At the time, the government reduced taxes on cell phones that had some manufacturing or assembly stage in Brazil with a value of up to R$1,500. The discount on the final price, at the time, was around 13%, according to retailers.

in conversation with tiltthe executive estimated that the average price of a new 5G cell phone sold by tele is around R$ 1,700.

According to data from the IBPT (Brazilian Tax Planning Institute), an imported smartphone has one of the highest tax incidences. In the composition of the price, 68.76% are just fees.

“In the pandemic, we saw the importance of connectivity: those who had access could study, for example. What we would like, even for the issue of digital inclusion, is for 5G to help democratize access to good quality internet in places where there is no fiber optic or wired connection. And this goes directly through more accessible compatible cell phones”, said the executive.

For him, the sooner the price of telephones falls, the better it will be to expand access, and also a way for telecoms to recover the investments made in the frequency auction and work on expanding networks.

So far, most operators have not launched specific plans for 5G. In the early days of technology, those who have compatible cell phones can already use the high speed promised by the new generation of mobile internet.

In conversation with telecommunications executives, many say that operators have, at first, understood how 5G is being used in enabled capitals to later format plans that take into account faster downloads.

Push for more affordable 5G cell phones

At the same event, the president of Claro, Paulo César Teixeira, commented that he made an effort with cell phone manufacturers to have more affordable 5G cell phones.

“We called the suppliers and said: we don’t want 4G anymore. We want 5G. And not only premium devices, but also intermediaries”, stated Teixeira.

In Brazil, currently, there are at least 70 models, according to Anatel, compatible with 5G. Claro says that 5% of its customer base has devices with the new mobile technology.

*With information from Estadão Content