5G Internet starts operating in Vitória next Monday (22)

The 5G signal should be activated in Vitória next Monday (22). In addition to the capital of Espírito Santo, the system is expected to start operating in Rio de Janeiro, Florianópolis and Palmas on the same day. Currently, eight cities offer the technology. The date was informed by Moisés Queiroz, advisor to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and president of the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems (Gaispi), during an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

The counselor reported that an extraordinary meeting of Gaispi will be scheduled for this Thursday (18). At the meeting, the representatives will authorize the start of network activities in the four Brazilian capitals.

This Tuesday (16), the pure 5G range was released in Curitiba, Goiânia and Salvador. In addition to them, São Paulo, Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa already have the new generation of telephony.

In a note, Anatel informed that the release of activities is conditioned to the “beginning of activities associated with the migration of satellite dishes to the Ku band (communication campaign and distribution of kits) and the conclusion of activities associated with the eviction of the band from 3,625 MHz to 3,700 MHz and the mitigation of interference in the 3,700 MHz to 4,200 MHz band”.

HOW 5G WORKS

Fifth generation of mobile internet, pure 5G technology offers an average speed of 1 Gigabit (Gbps), ten times higher than the 4G signal, with the possibility of reaching up to 20 Gbps. The signal has lower latency (delay) in data transmission.

A 5 gigabyte file can be downloaded in about 40 seconds on this system. A device connected with 4G technology takes up to 54 milliseconds to process a 1 Gigabyte video download.

In the case of 5G, the estimate is that this interval is between 1 and 2 milliseconds to process up to 20 Gigabytes, which means a speed up to 20 times greater for the user. A two-hour video download takes an average of 30 seconds.

Another significant change is the amount of devices that can be connected simultaneously. In 4G, coverage is 10,000 devices per kilometer, while in 5G the network coverage can be up to 1 million devices per kilometer.

HOW 5G ACTIVATION WORKS

For 5G to work, operators need to install antennas compatible with the technology and filters to avoid interference. The plan also provides for the distribution of kits to receive the new signal from satellite TVs to the low-income population.

When the installations are finished, the operators inform Gaispi, a group created by Anatel to deal with the implementation of 5G. Then the system is tested. If no problems are found, the signal is released.

ACCESS BY MOBILE

Regarding the cell phone, the customer must have a SIM card and a device that accepts the connection. The customer needs to verify that the operator offers the service and be in the coverage area. Anatel’s website informs the list of cell phones approved for the pure 5G signal.

Consumers need to be aware because there are cell phones off the list that show the 5G icon. In these cases, however, the device does not operate the pure 5G signal, but 5G in Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) or non-standalone (NSA) mode, called “impure” 5G because it operates on the same frequency as 4G, in the range of 2.3 gigahertz (GHz). Depending on the interference, the “impure” 5G signal has speeds lower than 4G.

