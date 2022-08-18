Accident in Trs Marias kills brothers returning from grandmother’s funeral – Gerais

Stfano and Milena Raggazzi returned from the funeral of their maternal grandmother and died in a car accident (photo: reproduction)

The Federal Highway Police of Minas Gerais reported that an accident between a car and a trailer at km 287 of the BR-040, in Trs Marias, in the Central Region of Minas, left two dead in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (17/8). ).

The victims are Stefano, 25, and Milena Raggazzi, 30, sons of Marcos Raggazzi, director of Colgio Bernoulli in Belo Horizonte. The brothers returned to the capital of Minas Gerais, after the wake of their maternal grandmother.

The educational institution, where the two studied, offered solidarity to the “family and friends” of the principal’s children. Due to the event, tomorrow (18/8) mourning was declared at the institution and there will be no classes in any of the units of the college.

Check out the note from the college in full:

Today was a day when we received unexpected news that left us all with a single feeling: sadness.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, we received the news that two children of our director Marcos Raggazzi and former students of Colgio Bernoulli, Milena Raggazzi and Stefano Raggazzi, have left us.

We, from Colgio Bernoulli, regret the loss and sympathize with the family and friends, especially our dear Director Raggazzi. We reinforce a current of good vibrations so that they have the necessary comfort in this moment of such deep pain.

We decreed mourning during the 18/08th and, therefore, all students are exempt from school activities in all shifts.