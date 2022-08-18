After a complicated breakup, Juma makes peace with Jove and surprises her husband with a docile way

After suffering a lot with the longing for Jove (Jesuit Barbosa), Juma (Alanis Guillen) will surprise her husband in wetland. In scenes scheduled to air on Thursday (18), the son of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will appear at the young woman’s tapera for an attempt at reconciliation.

To the boy’s surprise, Juma will receive him in a very different way than he expected. Docile and affectionate, she will put aside her wild ways and run to hug him, and the two will kiss passionately. The couple will make up and resume their relationship.

the son of José Leoncio he will be excited by his wife’s manner and will even forget about family members. Jove and Juma they will spend a few days in the girl’s tapera. Meanwhile, at their father’s farm, they won’t be worried about the photographer’s disappearance, as they already suspect the couple’s reconciliation.

After that, Jove he goes back to his father’s farm, accompanied by his wife, who is expecting his child. Phylum (Dira Paes) will be beaming with joy with the return of the lovebirds and will welcome the couple in a special way. The youngest of the family will still have a conversation with old man from the river (Osmar Prado), where he will apologize for having lied about the photograph.