After a low-budget joke, Tatá Werneck wins a lawsuit against RedeTV!

According to the TV news portal, Tata Werneck won a lawsuit brought by the TV network!, which sought compensation for moral damages. THE broadcaster filed the lawsuit after a joke by the comedian, during the 2020 Multishow Award. In the decision, the Court held that tata did not harm or offend the TV of Amilcare Dallevo Jr. and Marcelo de Carvalho.

The process was defined this Wednesday (17), by the 6th Civil Court of Rio de Janeiro. RedeTV! demanded an indemnity of R$ 50 thousand, in addition to a retraction of Tata Werneck on their social networks and on Multishow. However, the interpretation was that the joke was not able to change people’s image of the station.

the mockery of tata regarding the TV network! happened in November 2020. Right at the beginning of the awards, the comedian made a joke with her dress and compared it to the broadcaster’s budget. “Guys, don’t notice, I came straight on a motorcycle, understand? I came like this. I took it on the clothesline, it’s still wet. This is the budget for a RedeTV grid!. For God’s sake, guys, I don’t want you to notice “said tata.

the judge Flavia Almeida de Castro, who appreciated the case, stated that he saw nothing but a joke and a typical humorist text on the subject. The magistrate also pointed out that the TV network! did not point out in which part the moral damage would have existed, deciding in favor of tata.