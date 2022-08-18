After the minutes of the BC of the USA, the currency is quoted at R$ 5,168

The commercial dollar closed up 0.53% in this Wednesday’s session, quoted at R$ 5.168, on the day of the release of the Fed’s minutes, which did not explicitly signal the continuity of the interest rate overraises underway by the US central bank. .

Federal Reserve officials last month said the pace of interest rate hikes will depend on data, with some saying rates will need to remain at a “sufficiently restrictive level” for “some time” to bring inflation under control, according to with the minutes of the July 26 and 27 meeting.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Ibovespa closes higher

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose in today’s session. The Stock Exchange closed the session with a rise of 0.17%, at 113,707.76 points. It is the third day in a row that B3 closes above 113 thousand points.

B3 already accumulates a rise of 0.84% ​​in the weekly variation and 9.57% in the monthly variation.

During this Wednesday’s session, shares of Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA – CMIG4), Copel (Companhia Paranaense de Energia – CPLE6) and CSN Mineração SA (CMIN3) were among the biggest increases of the day.

*With Reuters