Alexandra Richter believes in “supernatural” help from Paulo Gustavo and moves Patrícia Poeta: “I was in denial”

Alexandra Richtherin the morning of this Wednesday (17), participated in the ‘Date’ with Patricia Poet. When commenting on the work in ‘Beyond Illusion’a soap opera where it has been successful, recalled an experience with Paulo Gustavo, your longtime friend. The actor, as everyone knows, left us in 2021 due to a pulmonary embolism caused by Covid-19.

“He (Luiz Henrique Rios, director) called me on May 4, which was the day of Paulo’s departure. I went downstairs with Lola, the dog, and I was in tears. I thought he was calling me just to see how I was doing, but he said: ‘Shall we do the soap opera?’ At the time, I already said ‘it’s Paulo solving everything’”said the actress, who was preparing to star in another work.

Paul left her husband Thales Bretas and two children, Romeo and Gael. creator of Dona Hermínia and other outstanding characters, the artist ran the Brazil whole with the show ‘My mother is a piece’winning over millions of fans: “I was really very sad, very upset. During his hospitalization, that whole process, the struggle for life…”he added.

“I was in denial for a long time. For me it was a gift, because he is a light, fun, funny character. At that moment that you said, that I received the invitation, it was very important. Julinha is very childish, and maybe that’s why the audience fell in love with her”closed alexandravisibly moved and receiving support from Patricia.