In the next chapters, the good guy, in conversation with the mystic being, will tell details about his love life, receiving important advice.

the future of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) is still a big unknown in ‘Pantanal’. In the first version, shown in 1990, the son of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) marries Juma (Alanis Guillen) and has a daughter. The little girl was played by none other than Leandra Lealwho followed her career as an actress and starred in several successful works by TV Globo.

Examples of: ‘The Carnation and the Rose’ (2001), ‘Lady of destination’ (2004), ‘Empire’ (2014), among others. The good guy, in the next chapters, will reveal to the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) who was interested in Miriam (Lisa Del Dala). Jovehowever, will make it very clear that your love for Juma prevented him from getting involved with the girl. The mystic will then give valuable advice.

“You know, Old Man… On that trip… I met a person… Miriam was her name. Only nothing happened. When I was with her, all I could think about was Juma… all the time.”will say the brother of Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos). The man who turns into an anaconda, realizing that the boy still hasn’t forgotten the jaguar, will suggest a reconciliation between the two.

“Because she was part of the path, not destiny. When love is too much, it takes all of our hearts… And there’s no room for anything else”, will end the protector of nature, giving a hug to the aspiring pawn. Apparently, the work of Bruno Luperi must also be terminated with Juma and Jove together, honoring the original history of Benedito Ruy Barbosa.