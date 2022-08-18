Amazfit launches new smart watches in Brazil starting at R$309 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Amazfit has just made the new Amazfit GTS 4 Mini and Band 7 smartwatches official in Brazil. The first one has a 1.65″ AMOLED display and weighs only 19g. Inside, it comes equipped with a BioTracker 3.0 PPG sensor capable of monitoring heart rate, blood saturation and sleep.

Made for sports lovers, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini features no less than 120 sports modes. Unlike other models on the market, the bracelet uses artificial intelligence to automatically recognize an exercise. In addition, it has water resistance (5ATM) and a battery for up to 45 days in eco mode.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini

As for the Amazfit Band 7 smart bracelet, it features a 1.74-inch AMOLED panel and weighs only 28g. Like the version above, it has a heart rate monitor and is able to monitor blood oxygenation.

Resistant, the Amazfit Band 7 is able to withstand up to 50 meters submerged. The model still has

120 sport modes and can also identify them automatically. In addition, its 232 mAh battery delivers up to 28 days of use on just one charge.

Amazfit Band 7

Availability and price

The new Amazfit GTS 4 Mini and Amazfit Band 7 are available for sale in Brazil at the brand’s official store on Amazon Brazil. Regarding prices, the first one costs R$ 619, while the second has a starting price of R$ 307.