“And speaking of protagonists…”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on “And speaking of protagonists…” 0 Views

TV and Celebrities

Glória Perez is the author of “Travessia”, a new novel from nine

Victor Tobias

Per Victor Tobias

Glória Perez made a gaffe by quoting soap opera protagonist
© Reproduction/Instagram/@gloriafperezGlória Perez made a gaffe by quoting soap opera protagonist
Victor Tobias

Brazil is in a dilemma! Cry for the end of ‘wetland‘ or die of anxiety with ‘Crossing‘? The new nine o’clock novel written by the author Gloria Perez promises great emotions for novelists who can’t stand to see names like Lucy AlvesChay Suede and Jade Picon bringing the characters to life.

The work hasn’t even started, but it already collects some gaffes. That’s because this week, the name of Gloria Perez went viral after the writer made the mistake of naming Giovanna Antonelli as the protagonist of ‘Save Jorge’a novel by the artist shown in 2012. It turns out that the main character in the story was the actress Nanda Costawho lived to Brunette.

In the post shared on Instagram, Gloria highlighted the character Helô, played by Giovanna, but later the global corrected the mistake and received comments from the fans. “And speaking of protagonists, here goes the Brunette in Nanda Costawhich starred Save Jorge“, wrote Gloria, marking the profile of nanda.

THE perfect brunette. I always remember her. Even because Save Jorgefrom your plots for me it’s first and then comes The strength of wanting… But I love them all hahahaha“, wrote one person. “I love the brunette, she managed to make a character that looked like a real person, we saw a brunette everywhere“, said another.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Back on the small screen, Fernanda Montenegro is cast in the next 9 pm soap opera, by Walcyr Carrasco on TV Globo

Entertainment After more than two years away, the actress will return to acting in prime …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved