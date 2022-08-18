Brazil is in a dilemma! Cry for the end of ‘wetland‘ or die of anxiety with ‘Crossing‘? The new nine o’clock novel written by the author Gloria Perez promises great emotions for novelists who can’t stand to see names like Lucy AlvesChay Suede and Jade Picon bringing the characters to life.

The work hasn’t even started, but it already collects some gaffes. That’s because this week, the name of Gloria Perez went viral after the writer made the mistake of naming Giovanna Antonelli as the protagonist of ‘Save Jorge’a novel by the artist shown in 2012. It turns out that the main character in the story was the actress Nanda Costawho lived to Brunette.

In the post shared on Instagram, Gloria highlighted the character Helô, played by Giovanna, but later the global corrected the mistake and received comments from the fans. “And speaking of protagonists, here goes the Brunette in Nanda Costawhich starred Save Jorge“, wrote Gloria, marking the profile of nanda.

“THE perfect brunette. I always remember her. Even because Save Jorgefrom your plots for me it’s first and then comes The strength of wanting… But I love them all hahahaha“, wrote one person. “I love the brunette, she managed to make a character that looked like a real person, we saw a brunette everywhere“, said another.