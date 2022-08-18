André Luiz Frambach activates ‘100% passionate mode’, declares himself to Larissa Manoela and web bets on marriage: “It’s going to happen, huh”

André Luiz Frambachboyfriend of Larissa Manoela, made an impassioned statement this Wednesday (17). In the Instagram feed, the actor published a series of photos next to the protagonist of Beyond the Illusion and did not hide that he has plans for the future with his beloved. “All life awaits us“, he wrote.

The artist revealed that he often discredited love, until he met the redhead. The interpreter of Rico em Cara e Courage still mentioned the encounters and mismatches with his soulmate. “I discredited myself, I discredited love several times, what I lived my whole life, but I didn’t think I could build it on my own. And then the universe brought our souls together, and as all soulmates cross at some point in this life, we cross paths several times, on several different occasions.“, remembered.

“Many times we had no idea about anything, others were just professional occasions and others we allowed ourselves to be involved, but we fought against ourselves and against life thinking that maybe it wasn’t meant to be… and then life comes again and shows that it was meant to be. be yes, maybe not at that time in fact, but to be from now on, to be for life“, he continued.

Frambach also exposed his anxiety to be by Manoela’s side and not let go. The text of the global heartthrob, by the way, made the web bet on an eventual marriage between the two. “There’s going to be a wedding, huh?“, commented a user of the social network. “My God, the wedding is coming! invite me“, joked another.