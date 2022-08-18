Andreia Sadi resumes command of Estudio I after health problems with son | celebrities



Andréia Sadi working – Reproduction Internet

Andréia Sadi workingInternet reproduction

Published 08/17/2022 19:30

Rio – Andréia Sadi is back in charge of Globo News’ “Estúdio I” program, as announced this Wednesday (17), on her Twitter. The journalist gave her audience a scare when she stopped appearing on the small screen on the 12th, due to problems with the health of her son Pedro. Although she did not disclose what happened, she warned that it is now all right with the baby to return to the routine.

The mother of the twins João and Pedro, made a publication calming her fans and preparing for the return: “After the scare w / our little everythingzinho Pedroca, mom back to our other son @estudioi

Daddy, @andrizek back also to the other baby @sportv

Thank you for the millions of messages, support, affection and love!

I’m waiting for you at @GloboNews from 1 pm to 4 pm”

At the time of the disappearance, the new mother made a tweet thanking the fans for the concern, where she said: “Friends, thank you for the beautiful messages of concern for us and questions for the absence today on the programs. When you take the babies, we’d give everything for them to be with us, right? The Sadi-Rizek family appreciates all this affection.”