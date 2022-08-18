Angelina Jolie reports to the FBI that she was assaulted by Brad Pitt on a plane

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Photo: Andrew Kelly / Reuters

A serious discussion between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on September 14, 2016, with the right to screams and aggression, came to light last Tuesday, 16. The actor and his ex-wife had a disagreement inside a plane, on a France-United States flight.

Brad reportedly grabbed Angelina by the shoulders, shaking her while yelling at her, “You’re fucking this family.” This was the same flight on which the star of the new film Bullet train allegedly laid hands on the couple’s eldest son, maddox, when he tried to intervene in the discussion. At the time, Angelina even said that Brad was drinking and spilled beer on her.

According to the website Page Six, the details of the fight would have appeared in an FBI document, in process opened in April. And still according to the vehicle, the actress would be asking for the documents of her investigation into the incident, through a codename for the “impact on the privacy of the children”. The suit is brought under the Freedom of Information Act.

Through Variety, a new report reveals that the actress actually told an FBI agent that Brad “physically and verbally assaulted” her and her children when they were aboard the plane. The actor denied any kind of inappropriate conduct against his son and ex-wife, but that didn’t stop Angelina from filing a complaint against him.

Because it happened on an international flight, the investigation was taken over by the FBI, which, together with the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, heard witnesses and exonerated the actor. Shortly after the incident, the celebrity couple divorced and Brad publicly decided to stop drinking.